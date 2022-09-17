Police flood Leicester and activate dispersal powers as they urge calm as disorder continues

<!–

Police officers have flooded the streets of Leicester, activated removal powers and called for calm as the disorder continues in the streets after a protest.

The unrest in the East Leicester area was reported to police by numerous citizens.

Videos have surfaced online showing groups of people trying to attack and throw bottles at each other.

In a video update posted to the Leicestershire Police website at 9pm last night, officers confirmed they had deployed people to bring the situation under control.

Police added that additional officers were on their way and community leaders were on the scene and urged people not to get involved and avoid the area, and called for calm.

Rumors that a mosque in the city was attacked were previously quashed by police.

They said: ‘We have seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers at the scene have confirmed that this is not true. Only share information on social media that you know to be true.”

Dispersal and stop search powers had previously been allowed, allowing officers to stop and search anyone where they believe serious violence might be taking place.

The dispersal order, in effect until 6 a.m., also gives police the power to ask people to leave a certain location and not return within 48 hours.

In addition, it authorizes agents to send persons under the age of 16 back home.

An update posted to the Leicestershire Police’s Twitter account an hour ago confirmed officers were still on the scene, using powers, calling for calm and telling everyone to return home.

Speaking with the BBCone woman said the huge numbers of people involved in the unrest wore balaclavas or masks on their faces.

She added that they had their hoods pulled up and that they were “just everywhere, it was like crowds walking away from a football game.

‘There were police blocking the road; officers literally stood shoulder to shoulder, blocking Uppingham Road.’

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe urged people to go home, saying it’s time for ‘cool heads’.

She added that dialogue can be strengthened to restore relations between communities.

And the MP said people should listen to the police and return to their families.

The current unrest arose after previous unrest in the city in late August.

A fight had broken out in the Belgrave district of Leicester after the Asia Cup Cricket match between India and Pakistan, leading to eight arrests.

In the days that followed, more unrest broke out between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities.

The police then launched an operation and made another 19 arrests.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon previously called for calm, saying: “I continue to ask you, our communities, to work with us and each other as we head into the weekend to help us ease worry and tension and keep our communities safe.” to keep. The incidents we have seen could have had much more serious consequences and we must continue to work together to ensure that we put an end to this.

“This does not include spreading speculation on social media, but instead working with us to ensure incidents are reported and proper audits and investigations are in place. We have seen this week in relation to an alleged incident in Richmond Way, Leicester, which was later confirmed not to have occurred, the significant problems and implications that posting or sharing misinformation can cause.

“Thank you for your continued support as we move forward. We’ve had some really positive encounters with community members who have reached out to us and I look forward to more of these encounters in the future. As I said before, working together has made a difference and I know that together we can make sure it stays that way.”