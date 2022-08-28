Police fire rubber bullets into car in Edgecliff Sydney, New South Head Road

<!–

Heavily armed officers in tactical gear stormed a busy road in eastern Sydney, firing ‘rubber bullets’ into a car before dragging two men from the vehicle.

Officers landed on the car in the middle of New South Head Road in Edgecliff just before 5pm on Sunday, after residents reported hearing gunshots.

A NSW Police spokesman said a 42-year-old man had been arrested by officers from the Tactical Operations Unit during a vehicle stop.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, a 42-year-old man was arrested around 4:50 p.m. today by agents from the Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) during a vehicle stop on New South Head Road near Edgecliff,” the spokesman said.

“He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station. No further information is available at this time.’

Witnesses reported more than a dozen police vehicles parked outside Edgecliff train station just after 5 p.m. Sunday night.

More to come.