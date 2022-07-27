Police find remains of second victim of mill fire as human trafficking probe continues

Police search the remains of fire from an abandoned mill where four suspected Vietnamese victims of human trafficking were held, and have found a second body.

A major incident was declared after demolition workers found human remains at the former Bismarck House Mill in Oldham two months after a fire.

So far, only one body has been recovered, despite four Vietnamese nationals being reported missing locally.

But this morning, Greater Manchester Police announced that the remains of a second person have been recovered.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: ‘We are conducting a comprehensive search of the remains of the mill to ensure that any further human remains are recovered in a manner that is respectful to both the deceased and the next of kin.

Meanwhile, our Major Incident team continues to work with partner agencies to ensure that potential relatives in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.

“While we have now recovered human remains to suggest that at least two people were inside the mill during the fire, we are still aware of the message we received on Thursday, July 21, 2022, that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been were involved in a fire.

‘In addition to the search and recovery efforts, extensive investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fire. Any criminal offenses identified as part of this will be dealt with promptly and appropriately.

“It is fundamental that those involved in this incident receive honest and accurate information at all times. We are unfortunately aware that speculative and inaccurate information has been reported, but we can reassure those involved that Greater Manchester Police will provide updates at appropriate times, having verified the information and following the appropriate procedures.”

The possibility that they were victims of human trafficking is among the lines of investigation being considered by the police, MailOnline understands.

A major incident has been reported after demolition workers found human remains at the former Bismarck House Mill in Oldham two months after a fire.

Greater Manchester police said they received a call last Thursday that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire. Above: The fire at the mill in May

The fire happened on May 7 and it took four days to extinguish. At the time, no one was thought to be inside.

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said yesterday: ‘All offenses identified as part of their investigation will be dealt with promptly and appropriately.’

Oldham councilor Aftab Hussain said: ‘It is very worrying to see the Vietnamese people being held in such a mill.

‘I am concerned that there may be human trafficking here. It must be thoroughly investigated.

“If it is determined that something illegal has happened, all involved must be taken to court and punished.”

Local residents said the only suspicious activity near the mill was cars parked outside the building in the evenings.

Separately, bags of cannabis leaves were found in the area.

Howard Singleton, 37, said a friend of his discovered the garbage bags full of cannabis plant waste in a dumpster in a nearby business center just before Christmas, blocks away from the factory.

He said, ‘My buddy couldn’t believe it when he found the bags. They had just been pushed into the container.

‘I’ve seen cars there, but I’ve never seen Vietnamese come and go. People wondered how the fire started, it all seemed a bit bizarre.’

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: ‘All offenses identified as part of their investigation will be dealt with promptly and appropriately’

A tile shop was located next to the mill, but another resident said, ‘I used to see the cars at 7pm or later and they couldn’t have been to the tile shop. Only now did I start thinking about what was going on.’

Mr Potts said: “While work is underway to confirm the identity of the deceased, we are liaising with partner agencies to ensure potential relatives in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.”

A police spokesman said the incident had been referred to the police’s Professional Standards Department for review.

The Greater Manchester Fire Department said its crews fought the fire from outside because it was “well developed” and there were “some concerns about the structural stability of the building”.

It meant firefighters couldn’t see what was inside, although there were no reports of people there at the time. She is now looking into how the incident was handled.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

People-smuggling gangs have been known to bring migrants from Vietnam to the UK, who are then vulnerable to modern slavery, forced to work in cannabis production, nail salons and prostitution.

Firefighters are seen using a jet of water to try to extinguish the flames at the mill in May

In February, Dame Sara Thornton, the Independent Commissioner for Combating Slavery, highlighted how Vietnamese migrants face “exorbitant fees charged for every leg of the journey, debt bondage involvement, artificial fee inflation and exploitative working conditions in both legal sectors as well as illegal activities such as cannabis cultivation’.

But she said that despite the risks, including the 39 migrants who were asphyxiated on a lorry in Grays, Essex, in 2019, “the UK is seen as an attractive destination by Vietnamese migrants”.

The assistant chief of the GMP, Rob Potts, said: “Victims and relatives are at the forefront of our investigation of deaths.

As such, while we work to confirm the identity of the deceased, we liaise with partner agencies to ensure potential relatives in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.

“Understandably, this news will have an impact on both the local and wider community.

“I can assure the public that this has been declared a major incident to ensure that both GMP and partner agencies respond to this incident in the most effective manner and that specialist officials are following every line of inquiry to confirm the identity of the deceased, whether there is someone else was in the mill during the fire, and the full circumstances surrounding that fire.

“All criminal offenses identified as part of their investigation will be dealt with promptly and appropriately.”

Anyone who has information should submit it through GMP’s public major incident portal.

Anyone who does not have internet access should contact 0161 856 0055 quoting Operation Logan.