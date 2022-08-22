Police file TERRORISM charges against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

<!–

Pakistani police have filed charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a speech in Islamabad on Saturday, Khan threatened government officials and alleged police torture of one of his aides, who is accused of sedition for inciting a mutiny in the powerful army.

Khan could face several years in prison for the new charge but still appears to be free and has not heard the charges against him.

Khan’s supporters gathered outside his hilltop mansion in the capital Islamabad on Monday, promising to avoid his arrest on counter-terrorism charges, officials of his political party said.

Khan’s political party Tehreek-e-Insaf has warned that it will hold nationwide demonstrations if police arrest Khan and has published videos online showing supporters around his home.

The videos feature the supporters chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s current government to deter police from reaching it.

These charges are escalating political tensions in the country as the deposed prime minister holds mass rallies to return to office after being ousted by a no-confidence vote in April.

Supporters of the party of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gather in front of his home in Islamabad

The evidence in the report includes a statement from Magistrate Judge Ali Javed, who described being at the meeting in Islamabad and testifying that he heard Khan criticize the Inspector General of Pakistan Police and another judge.

“The purpose of the speech was to sow terror among the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty,” the police report said.

The Pakistani justice system allows the police to submit a so-called first intelligence report on charges against a suspect to a magistrate, which allows the investigation to proceed. The police then arrest and interrogate the suspect.

Anti-terrorism laws as the basis for cases against political leaders are not uncommon in Pakistan. Khan’s government was also known for using them against their opponents and critics.