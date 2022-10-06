Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who, according to authorities, was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student.

University president Robert Robbins identified the victim Wednesday evening as Thomas Meixner, head of the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

“This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy,” Robbins said in a statement. “I have no words to undo it, but I mourn the loss with you, and I am especially grieved for Tom’s relatives, colleagues and students.”

Police said Meixner was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Harshbarger building, which houses the hydrology department.

Meixner was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours after the shooting, state agents put a former graduate student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish, in a van about 193 kilometers northwest of the Tucson campus, university police chief Paula Balafas said at a news conference.

Dervish was held in the Pima County Jail pending his first appearance in court. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face or whether he already has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

According to campus police, someone called the police around 2 p.m. Wednesday, asking them to escort a former student out of the Harshbarger building. not explain why.

Officers were on their way to the building when they received reports that a man had shot and injured someone before fleeing, Balafas said.

The building is located near the college bookstore and sorority, and campus warnings instructed people to avoid the area, which was closed off.

Classes, activities and other campus events were canceled for the rest of the day. Classes resumed on Thursday, but Balafas said the building where the shooting took place may remain closed.

Meixner received a PhD in hydrology and water resources from the university in 1999 and joined the faculty in 2005 before becoming department head in 2019. He was considered an expert on desert water issues.

This month marks 20 years since a disgruntled nursing student at the University of Arizona shot and killed three nursing professors before committing suicide.

PART: