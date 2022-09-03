Police evacuate stores in Mississippi after a pilot of a ‘stolen’ threatens to crash into Walmart

The student pilot posted a chilling message on social media saying he ‘never intended’ to hurt anyone

Cory Patterson, 29, crashed plane in a field near Gravestown, Mississippi, after five hours of flying

Citizens have been warned to avoid the area until emergency services clear everything

The 9-seat plane was picked up from Tupelo Airport around 5 am and is

Authorities evacuated the Walmart store in Mississippi after threats were made by an unknown pilot

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A student pilot who stole a plane from an airport has posted a chilling farewell message to social media while still in the air.

Cory Paterson, 29, took the plane from Tupelo Airport around 5 a.m. and has been flying in circles over Mississippi for the past five hours.

Patterson reportedly threatened to intentionally crash the Beechcraft King Air 90 plane into a Walmart and has been in contact with Tupelo police.

In what appeared to be a final message, Patterson posted on Facebook: “Sorry everyone. I never really wanted to hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister, this is not your fault. Bye.’

He reportedly works at the Tupelo Regional Airport and has regularly posted about planes flying across the country.

The plane has now crashed after several hours in a field near Gravestown, and a Benton County Sheriff’s Department spokesman has confirmed that Patterson has been taken into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that they are working with local law enforcement and that Patterson was the only person on the plane.

Reports from the scene say the plane appears to have suffered little damage after coming to a standstill for more than four hours after takeoff.

Cory Paterson, 29, took the plane from Tupelo Airport around 5 a.m. and has been flying in circles over Mississippi for five hours

He posted on social media while still on the air saying ‘goodbye’ and adding that he ‘never really wanted to hurt anyone’

The plane has now crashed after several hours in a field near Gravestown, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department is believed to have taken Patterson into custody.

The 9-seater plane was picked up from Tupelo Airport around 5 a.m. and flies in circles over the city

He reportedly works at the Tupelo Regional Airport and has regularly posted about planes flying across the country. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the plane he flew with made an emergency landing

Sources confirmed to the Daily Journal that the plane’s pilot is an employee of Tupelo Regional Airport, but the motive behind the erratic flying is unclear

Tupelo police will hold a press conference around noon.

Obviously, the pilot contacted the police about his intentions at 5 a.m. and kept in touch with them for some time before ending communications.

Authorities have evacuated the Walmart, the site of the original threat, and have dispersed as many people as possible, urging locals to stay away.

Patterson circled the Walmart store, with witnesses claiming he then flew to the Toyota plant in Blue Springs before being spotted in Ripley.

In a statement, TPD said: “At approximately 5:00 AM, TPD received a report that a pilot of an aircraft was flying over Tupelo.

“The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to crash into Wal Mart on West Main intentionally.

“TPD has worked with Walmart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as possible.

“TPD was also able to talk directly to the pilot.

Patterson circled the Walmart store, with witnesses claiming he then flew to the Toyota plant in Blue Springs before being spotted in Ripley

Authorities have evacuated the area and dispersed as many people as possible and are urging locals to stay away

Tupelo police say they are in contact with the pilot, who threatens to intentionally crash the Beechcraft King Air 90 plane.

‘At the moment the situation is underway, with TPD and all emergency services in our area on alert.

Citizens are being asked to avoid that area until everything is clear. With the mobility of an aircraft of that type, the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.’

The aircraft is owned by Southeast Aviation LLC and is a nine-seater with two engines.

Governor Tate Reeves said, “The plane over North MS is down. Fortunately, the situation has been resolved and no one was injured.

“Thank you especially to the local, state and federal law enforcement officers who managed this situation with extreme professionalism.”

A Walmart spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “The store is currently closed and evacuated.

“We work closely with local detectives and submit questions to the police.”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the FBI field office in Jackson added: “The FBI, in coordination with our state and local partners, is aware of the situation. This is an active and ongoing case. We will provide additional information as we have it.”