Police dog tracks drink-driving suspect from crash to front door as officers arrest woman, 45

A police dog tracked a drink-driving suspect all the way from the scene of the accident to their front door.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a crash on Park Lane in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on October 5.

A vehicle had been abandoned by the driver, so officers sent police dog Orbit to locate the suspect.

The crime-fighting dog, who joined Lincolnshire Police in June 2019, was able to sniff them out from half a mile away.

This led officers to an address on Anwick Road where a 45-year-old woman from Sleaford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police Dog Section said: ‘Overnight PD Orbit attended the scene of a road traffic collision where the occupants have left the scene.

Pictured: Police dog Orbit

Pictured: Lincolnshire Police Dog Section in action

‘Orbit has the track from the stage to the front door of an address. Once inside, the registered owner of the vehicle was located and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.’

The force’s dogs feature in a charity calendar at a cost of £10.

Each month the calendar features a specialist police dog photographed in Lincolnshire’s beautiful countryside.

There is also a mini-profile of each dog stating their name, age, who their handler is and seniority in the force.

All proceeds will be donated to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity supporting serving and retired police dogs across the UK.

The foundation provides much-needed financial support to over 300 unsung canine heroes and their owners to enable them to enjoy a long and happy retirement.