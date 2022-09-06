Police dog finds secret bunker on a sugar cane farm in Queensland amid kidnapping search

<!–

A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged kidnapping and torture in a small town.

Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugar cane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and claimed he had been kidnapped.

Queensland police claim the 28-year-old man visited a premises on Chettle Road, in Arriga, to meet a 27-year-old acquaintance.

However, when the man arrived, he was met by the 27-year-old and a 37-year-old man who were allegedly armed with guns.

Quincy the Police Dog Discovered the Secret Bunker on a Sugar Cane Farm Full of Weapons and Allegedly Stolen Goods

The man claims he was forced into a vehicle and tied up before one of the alleged gunmen hit him on the head with a rifle.

The two men allegedly took the man’s wallet and damaged his car before releasing him.

The 28-year-old drove to Atherton Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and reported the alleged kidnapping to police.

Inside the hidden bunker, police found 27 firearms and ‘thousands of ammunition’, as well as illegal drugs

Quincy sniffed out the bunker, hidden under a pile of hay, as she searched the premises

Police later that day visited the property and arrested the 27-year-old and a 37-year-old man.

Quincy was part of the team that searched the property after the arrests and sniffed the bunker, which was filled to the brim with weapons.

Police found 27 firearms, ‘thousands of ammunition’, jewelry, watches, cannabis, methylamphetamine and the 28-year-old’s suspected stolen items.

The 27-year-old man was charged with armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, torture, assault with bodily harm, intentional harm and twice possession of a dangerous drug.

In addition to the weapons, police found jewelry, watches, cannabis, methylamphetamine and the 28-year-old’s allegedly stolen items in the secret bunker

Police arrested both men allegedly responsible for the 28-year-old’s kidnapping and torture before finding the bunker

The 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count each of armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, torture, assault with bodily harm, unlawful possession of a weapon, threat of assault with a firearm and intentional damage.

Both men are still in custody and are due to appear in court again on November 11.

Police are still investigating the firearms found.