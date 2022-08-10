Police division suffered Representative Ilhan Omar, who took a narrow primary win

Two years ago, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota easily survived her Democratic primary by hitting back a fellow Progressive. Even though she had become a national lightning rod for attacks from the right and faced fierce opposition from pro-Israel groups who spent millions of dollars hoping to defeat her, she won her 2020 race by more than 35,000 votes.

But on Tuesday, Mrs. Omar only narrowly won primary against a centrist Democrat, within 2,500 votes after losing her seat. “Tonight’s victory is a testament to how much our district believes in the collective values ​​we are fighting for and how much they are willing to do to help us overcome defeat,” Ms Omar posted on Twitter.

To her supporters and her critics, the tight race was a sign that her strong support for a progressive effort to reform the Minneapolis police force had cost her votes. That push, which took the form of a ballot measure last year, followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking protests and nationwide calls for racial justice and police reform. More than two years later, Democrats remain deeply divided on the issue of policing and accountability.