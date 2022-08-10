Police division suffered Representative Ilhan Omar, who took a narrow primary win
Two years ago, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota easily survived her Democratic primary by hitting back a fellow Progressive. Even though she had become a national lightning rod for attacks from the right and faced fierce opposition from pro-Israel groups who spent millions of dollars hoping to defeat her, she won her 2020 race by more than 35,000 votes.
But on Tuesday, Mrs. Omar only narrowly won primary against a centrist Democrat, within 2,500 votes after losing her seat. “Tonight’s victory is a testament to how much our district believes in the collective values we are fighting for and how much they are willing to do to help us overcome defeat,” Ms Omar posted on Twitter.
To her supporters and her critics, the tight race was a sign that her strong support for a progressive effort to reform the Minneapolis police force had cost her votes. That push, which took the form of a ballot measure last year, followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking protests and nationwide calls for racial justice and police reform. More than two years later, Democrats remain deeply divided on the issue of policing and accountability.
“Most voters want the police to come right away when they call 9-11,” said Michael Meehan, a Democratic strategist, adding that Ms Omar’s narrow victory demonstrated the “punitive power” of the resistance to calls to “defund the defence.” police” across the country.
For many in Minneapolis, the clashes over the police crackdown between Ms. Omar and her primary Democratic rival in the primary, Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis city councilor and school administrator, continued last year’s battle over the ballot measure to replace the Minneapolis. Police Department with a new Department of Public Security.
Ms. Omar supported the move, which arose out of the outcry over Mr. Floyd’s murder as Minneapolis became the focus of an effort to relieve or abolish the police force. But moderate Democrats, including Mayor Jacob Frey, called for improvements to the current ward as an increase in homicides raised concerns.
In the end, Minneapolis voters rejected the amendment.
Mr Samuels, who campaigned to beat the vote and who had the support of Mr Frey in the primary, had criticized Ms Omar for her support of the “defund police” movement. After admitting his race, Mr. Samuels that his opponent could be defeated. “If this had been the general election, we would undoubtedly have won this race,” he said.
This time, pro-Israel groups refused to participate.
The political action committee affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee did not respond to requests for comment. She and other groups have opposed Ms Omar in the past after she made comments about the influence of pro-Israel donors on lawmakers. Her fierce and persistent criticism of Israel has exposed wider tensions between younger Democrats who accuse the Jewish state of human rights abuses and older Democrats who stand behind it.
On Wednesday, Ms Omar’s progressive supporters felt relieved, but also discouraged.
“I feel like it shouldn’t have been so close,” said DA Bullock, a Minneapolis filmmaker and community activist who supported her campaign. “It was almost like trying to trap her instead of pushing for better policies.”
Sabrina Mauritz, a field director at TakeAction Minnesota, said Ms. Omar won despite wider opposition because she has been an effective local leader. “The constant fear mongering – it’s meant to scare people,” Ms Mauritz said, referring to the attacks on Ms Omar and the police reform efforts.