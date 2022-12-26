Police detective faked cervical cancer to get off work

A police detective admitted to serious misconduct after faking cancer to get off work.

Detective Sergeant Vikki Costello, who worked for Kent Police, falsely claimed that she had cervical cancer to take time off.

The officer repeatedly told his employer and colleagues that he was unwell, pretended he was undergoing treatment, and even sent sick notes.

After her deception was exposed, the officer refused to release her medical records or any evidence to prove she was being treated for cancer.

She also refused to be interviewed or answer any questions, Kent police said.

A misconduct hearing earlier this month at Kent Police headquarters in Gravesend heard: ‘[DS Costello] he falsely claimed to have cancer with the result that his workload was reduced and he was allowed time off for treatment due to his claim that he was unwell.’

At the hearing it was said that she had expressed remorse for her actions and admitted to cheating.

Eileen Herlihy, chairperson of the misconduct hearing, said: “We found that the officer repeatedly and falsely claimed that she had cancer and she knew it was false.”

“Individually and collectively we find the allegations to be proven and serious as they relate to statements made by the officer that she knew to be false, which she had made repeatedly over an extended period of time to her colleagues and employer.

The consequences of her false claims were that she undermined the trust her colleagues could place in her, that she clearly breached the obligation that police officers must be honest, and increased the burden on her colleagues and other officers due to her numerous absences. of work and the reduced work pattern that he was allowed.

Such actions have the potential to severely discredit Kent Police.

“We found that his behavior violated the Standards of Professional Behavior with respect to honesty, integrity and disreputable conduct.”

In its findings published this week, the panel concluded by saying that had the officer not resigned, she would have been fired.

The hearing panel added that Ms. Costello suffered from anxiety which showed up in her sick notes and occupational health records.

But Kent police said much of this was due to his alleged cancer diagnosis.

And while the force accepted that she, too, might have been suffering from anxiety for other reasons, this carries “limited weight” compared to maintaining public trust, the panel found.

He has accepted that his behavior amounted to serious misconduct and has expressed remorse for his behaviour, the panel added.

Kent police declined to say where in the county DS Costello had worked, but confirmed there had been no criminal investigation into his actions.

DCI Natalie Potter, of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: ‘We always expect the highest standards of professionalism and conduct from all officers and staff, and the vast majority meet these expectations.

‘Those who fall short will always face scrutiny and proportionately robust action.

“As soon as the allegations were reported, we took immediate steps to hold the officer accountable.

“Now that this outcome has been determined by an independent panel, we will be placing DS Costello on the Police College’s banned list.”