Police declare security operation around Queen’s funeral ‘a major success’

Operation London Bridge has been described as ‘a huge success’ by the officer in charge of coordinating police for the Queen’s funeral and the period of national mourning.

Over 5,000 police officers from across the UK supported ceremonial events to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II for 10 days.

The number of officers called up to support events in Scotland, London, Windsor and Norfolk would make up the fifth largest police force in England and Wales, with tens of thousands of additional officers supporting local events.

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, gold commander for Operation London Bridge, said: “From a police perspective I think it has been a huge success. What made this surgery different from the surgeries we routinely do is that there was no notice.”

D’Orsi, chief of the British transport police, said many plans have been made to protect the events from possible terrorist attacks.

“What made this operation different from the operations we normally do is that there was no notification.

“The operation starts from the moment we learned of Her Majesty’s passing and that makes it fundamentally different from any other operation.”

She added that it was “too early” to tell the full cost of the operation, the largest ceremonial police operation ever.

Ms D’Orsi, who has served as chief constable of the British Transport Police since March 2021, said the operation involved the ‘largest ever deployment of hostile vehicle restriction’ with large vehicle barriers blocking the entrances to roads in central London, such as The Shopping Centre.

“Unfortunately, we have seen terrorist attacks in the past where the car has been used as a weapon, so it is important to ensure that areas are closed off so that the public is safe.”

Ms D’Orsi thanked the officers and staff involved in Operation London Bridge, as well as the public ‘who understood the extra security measures for such an occasion and supported police officers, staff and volunteers in their duties’.

During the 10 days of mourning, approximately 650 protection officers, firearms officers and armed response vehicles were dispatched, with more than 500 specialized search teams trained to search key monuments and buildings where crowds gathered.

More than 50 police dogs trained to detect explosives and firearms were also deployed.

The day of the Queen’s funeral herself was the Metropolitan Police’s largest ever police operation, covering the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This was the largest ceremonial police operation ever, deploying thousands of officers from across the UK to manage and oversee this unprecedented event, including ensuring the safety of the Royal Family and foreign dignitaries.” during the state funeral. .

“I have seen firsthand the professionalism, dedication and competence of officers, who can take immense pride in their work.”