Police custody sergeant who authorised strip search of female suspect without warning keeps his job

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Metropolitan Police sergeant who ordered a search of a woman’s home without warning her has kept his job after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

Custody sergeant Dru Hussey ordered the search of the female detainee at Lewisham police station, southeast London, without letting her know what was going on.

A police misconduct panel heard the woman yell “Don’t touch me without telling me what you’re doing to me” as she was searched in front of male officers.

Following the incident, a formal investigation was launched on May 9, 2020 by the Independent Bureau of Police Conduct.

Custody sergeant Dru Hussey authorized the search of the female suspect by warning her during an incident at Lewisham police station, pictured

And on Monday, a panel ruled PS Hussey’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, with the officer receiving a final written warning against him.

Allegations against a second officer involved in the search, PC Samantha Ryan, were not proven.

Superintendent Wayne Matthews, who heads the Met’s detention team, said: ‘These allegations arose out of a difficult situation where the woman involved resisted and was restrained by officers.

“Either way, comics research is an intrusive force that we must use responsibly given the impact it can have, and we must follow procedure. The panel has determined that Sergeant Hussey did not do that in this case.”

The misconduct panel heard officers apprehend the woman on May 9, 2020 in Lewisham High Street.

Law enforcement reported a hemp smell coming from the car. The driver was arrested and later convicted of failing to provide a breath sample.

PC Ryan tried to search the female passenger for drugs. However, she resisted and was restrained by some cops as PC Ryan beat her.

The woman was arrested for obstructing a drug charge and taken to Lewisham police station. She was then searched and her clothes removed, partially in front of male officers, the Met Police said.

Allegations against a second officer involved in the search, PC Samantha Ryan, were not proven. Pictured is the entrance to New Scotland Yard’s London headquarters

Nothing was found during the search, and the charge of obstructing a drug charge was later dropped by the detectives.

But the woman later complained about her treatment and the Independent Bureau of Police Behavior launched a formal investigation, which found that the two officers had to answer a case of gross misconduct.

The panel ruled that Sergeant Hussey properly authorized the search of the strip, but failed to follow procedure regarding his participation and oversight.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: ‘Although he had sufficient information to authorize the strip search, he failed to communicate this to the woman and explain why she would be searched.

“He intermittently allowed male officers to be present during the search and failed to consider the woman’s dignity and vulnerability.

“He then neglected to make a proper record of the woman’s custody file on the strip search.”

The panel found that he violated standards of professional conduct regarding commands and instructions and duties and responsibilities and authority, respect and courtesy. He received a final written warning valid for four years.

It was alleged that PC Ryan used excessive force when beating the woman, participated in a search of the strip without following procedure, and was disrespectful and rude to the woman while interacting with her.

She allegedly violated standards of professional conduct regarding the use of force, orders and instructions and authority, respect and courtesy.

However, none of these things were proven.