Police critical incident as man hit and killed by passing car near Byron Bay after car chase
Man who led police on daring 5km chase through Byron Bay with flat tires is killed moments after escaping his mangled vehicle
- Man hit and killed by passing car on M1 at Clothiers Creek, NSW
- He was involved in a police pursuit before exiting his car and being hit
- The man has not yet been formally identified with the incident under investigation
A man has been struck and killed by a passing vehicle following a police pursuit north of Byron Bay.
The man failed to stop north of the iconic seaside resort when police tried to pull him over at around 5.40pm on Thursday for the way he was driving.
Road spikes were deployed at Cudgera Creek, north of Byron Bay, and burst the car’s tyres, but this did not stop him as the man continued for another five kilometers before stopping at Clothiers Creek.
When he left the vehicle on the M1 he was hit by a passing vehicle and died on the spot.
He has not yet been formally identified.
The incident will be investigated by police from the Richmond Police District.
The M1 was closed for a short time with local diversions set up. All roads have since been reopened.
Police said the investigation will be subject to an independent review with all information to be given to the coroner.