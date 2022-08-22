Police confirm gang made up of an 11-YEAR-OLD boy as well as teens brutally beat robbed Asian woman

Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old was involved in the brutal beating and robbery of a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco earlier this month..

Horrific video footage shows a 70-year-old Asian woman being attacked by a group of juveniles in broad daylight.

It has now been revealed how together with the 11-year-old, a group of teenagers aged 13, 14 and 18-years-old also participated in the attack.

On the day of the attack on August 2, the victim, who goes by the name Mrs. Ren, had been making made one of her first public outings since the COVID-19 pandemic began, having concealed herself inside for most of the last two years ABC 7 reported.

A security camera from the complex located at the 100 block of San Francisco Street shows the four youths approaching the elderly woman and dragging her to the floor before one wearing a yellow and black baseball cap stomps her in the face.

Mrs. Ren said the suspects first approached her outside the building to ask her the time. She told them it was ‘5 o’clock’ while showing them her watch.

‘They searched my body, and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,’ Mrs. Ren said.

She attempted to get into the elevator of the complex, refusing to give the juveniles her iPhone.

The group then followed her and pushed her down in anger at her resistance. She was punched in the head multiple times before being dragged onto the floor and kicked.

The teenagers took off but returned when Mrs. Ren attempted to hide.

Mrs. Ren attempted to flee to a hallway for safety, but struggled to shut the door. The suspects see the elderly woman and chase after her. One suspect attempts to pull her by the arm while another hits her on the head. The suspects continue to assault her as they ask for her keys

Mrs. Ren is pictured in bed after the horrific incident earlier this month. She suffers from extreme pain after she was brutally attacked, she told ABC 7

The family claimed it was the first time Mrs. Ren went outside since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her daughter, who has remained by her side, says she has always heard stories of these assaults on the elderly, but ‘never expected’ it to happen close to home

Footage shows Mrs. Ren fleeing to a hallway and struggling to shut a door when two of the juveniles approach her.

One suspect wearing a gray camouflage hoodie is seen hitting the 70-year-old on the head while one in a black hoodie with the words ‘staff’ and a multi-colored backpack pulls her by the arm as she falls to the ground.

The suspects then grabbed her keys before taking off.

Mrs. Ren is in bed recovering from her injuries. Her daughter says she ‘never expected this to happen.’

Following the incident, Mrs. Ren was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects took off with her iPhone and keys. SFPD have not responded to the DailyMail in an inquiry for additional information

According to the latest available FBI Unified Crime Report, San Francisco had the highest overall crime rate of the 20 largest cities in the United States, recording 6,917 crimes per 100,000 population in 2019.

That was more than double the crime rates in New York and Los Angeles, and well above the rates in the next largest US cities: Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix.

A year later following the Black Lives Matter protests, the call to defund the police grew among Democratic leaders.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed demanded cities defund the police last year, announcing that the Golden Gate City would be one of the first to do so and promising to slice $120million from the budgets of its police and sheriff’s departments.

The city also greenlit its first open-air drug market in San Francisco’s civic center, which spurred vagrants in homeless encampments across the city to use illegal substances out in broad daylight.

Breed has since made a screeching U-turn and announced she was asking the city’s Board of Supervisors for more money to be given to the police to stamp out drug dealing, car break-ins, and theft.

Crime remains stubbornly high in the Golden Gate City, with overall crime up 7.4 percent as of August 14 compared to the same time last year.

Assaults are up nearly 12 percent, and robberies are up 2.4 percent. Thefts have spiked by 17.5 percent compared to last year, and rapes have also increased by 9.5 percent.

In June, citizens fed up with the state of their city voted to oust woke District Attorney Chesa Boudin, whose anti-incarceration policies have been widely panned as causing the ongoing crisis.

He was originally elected on a platform of criminal justice reform, but his notoriously progressive laws have been widely blamed for rising crime and homelessness in the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic.

During Boudin’s time in office, ‘smash-and-grab’ robberies became commonplace, with thieves brazenly raiding store shelves in broad daylight, only to avoid charges thanks to Boudin’s lax policies.

He has since been replaced by Brooke Jenkins, 40, who cleaned house after taking her old boss’ job as both she and Breed vowed to crack down on soaring crime and increasingly prevalent open-air drug markets in the city.

The city’s open-air drug market project was terminated and would be shut down by the end of the year.

Breed called for progressive policies that have allowed criminal behavior to make a mockery of the city’s famed tolerance and compassion to be replaced with ‘more aggressive policing.’

Breed said she plans to introduce legislation that allows law enforcement officers real-time access to surveillance video in certain situations, as well as measures that would make it harder to sell stolen goods.

‘It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end,’ she said. ‘And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies.’

Announcing a crime crackdown, she argued that San Francisco officers should get aggressive and ‘less tolerant of all the bulls*** that has destroyed our city’, as she went back on her plans to defund the police.

Her comments were a complete U-turn from last year, when she announced plans to redirect $120million from the police department to a combination of new and existing programs for the African-American community.

The movement to defund the police picked up steam during 2020’s protests following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

But as she called to redirect funds away from the police toward community ventures, it was revealed the city spent $2.6million on her security detail in 2020.

San Francisco spent $12.4million to protect Breed between 2015 and 2020, with the bill rising from $1.7million in 2015 to $2.6 million last year, according to information obtained by public transparency website Openthebooks.com and compiled by Forbes.

Last year, San Francisco’s mayor made more than the top elected officials in the five largest US cities. San Francisco is ranked 17th in the country based on population