WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Police in Cincinnati declare reports of active shooter at Princeton High School a hoax

US
By Jacky

Cincinnati Police Declare Reports of Active Princeton High School Shooter Cheating

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 15:41, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 17:11, September 23, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

School officials at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio say Friday’s reports of an active gunman were not credible.

Sharonville Police responded to reports of a gunman, but confirmed it was a false alarm upon arrival. The secondary school has about 1,600 students.

The Cincinnati Police Department dispatched a SWAT team to the school after the alarm went off during a lockdown.

Cincinnati police respond to active gunman at Princeton High School - with multiple police units arriving on the scene

Cincinnati police respond to active gunman at Princeton High School – with multiple police units arriving on the scene

More to follow…

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Debbie Collier’s daughter has…

Jacky

Reusable contact lens users are nearly…

Jacky

Brace for the Arctic blast! Met Office…

Jacky
1 of 4,338

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More