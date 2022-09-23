Police in Cincinnati declare reports of active shooter at Princeton High School a hoax
Cincinnati Police Declare Reports of Active Princeton High School Shooter Cheating
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
School officials at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio say Friday’s reports of an active gunman were not credible.
Sharonville Police responded to reports of a gunman, but confirmed it was a false alarm upon arrival. The secondary school has about 1,600 students.
The Cincinnati Police Department dispatched a SWAT team to the school after the alarm went off during a lockdown.
Cincinnati police respond to active gunman at Princeton High School – with multiple police units arriving on the scene
More to follow…