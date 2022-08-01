Police chief allegedly bashed at Rooty Hill train station in Sydney by three boys

A senior off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after allegedly being beaten with a bicycle pole by three boys at a train station.

The 60-year-old Superintendent of NSW Police Department approached the three boys, who reportedly behaved in an offensive manner and assaulted passengers and railway staff, at Rooty Hill train station in western Sydney at about 4:25 am on Monday.

After identifying himself as a police officer, the man told the three boys to curb their behavior.

The officer was aided by a member of the public when he arrested one of the boys.

However, the boy is said to have resisted before verbally assaulting and assaulting the officer, who was repeatedly hit in the head with a bicycle seat post.

More police arrived and arrested the boys aged 14, 13 and 12.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the officer at the scene before he was taken to Blacktown Hospital with head injuries.

He was treated and later released.

The member of the public who helped the officer was also allegedly assaulted, but did not require medical treatment.

The boys were taken to the Mt Druitt Police Station, where they were charged with affray, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

All three were denied bail to appear before a children’s court tomorrow on Tuesday.

Police are calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or captured CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.