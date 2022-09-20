Police chase stolen Mercedes Benz to Redbank Plaza shopping centre, Brisbane

<!–

A wild police chase has caused chaos in the streets of Brisbane as a stolen Mercedes-Benz hurtles through the city.

Helicopter footage shows the white luxury car flying over a highway and residential roads before fleeing into Redbank Plaza shopping center southwest of Brisbane on Tuesday.

The Mercedes was seen driving past trucks and other vehicles, slamming into the front and illegally overtaking cars.

Queensland Police have confirmed that two male youths have been detained.

Obviously, the police have been tracking the stolen car for two days, with officers blocking the exit from the mall’s parking lot.

Those in the car have their antics live streamed.

