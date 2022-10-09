Police charge woman, 26, and man, 40, on suspicion of criminal damage after Animal Rebellion protest

<!–

Police have charged two people on suspicion of criminal damage and theft after an Animal Rebellion protest in which activists poured milk over shop floors in central London.

Stephen Bone, 40, of Essex, and Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, of Islington, were both charged this morning with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘A man and a woman have been charged following incidents of criminal damage at two shops in central London on Friday afternoon.

“The thefts involve milk taken from stores and used for criminal offences.”

On Friday, Animal Rebellion – an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group – shared videos of vegan activists pouring milk over Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges in a protest against dairy products.

Animal Rebellion protesters staged a milk-based demonstration at Selfridges on Oxford Street on Friday

Scotland Yard said 27 people were arrested yesterday in connection with a spate of protests by Animal Rebellion, including Mr Bone and Mrs Fernandes Pontes who were arrested in Green Park.

Animal Rebellion this weekend called on ‘all vegans to occupy London’ to demand that the government support farmers in transitioning to a ‘vegetable future’.

A police spokesman said Mr Bone remains in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 10.

Ms Fernandes Pontes, a student and mother from the Portuguese island of Madeira who teaches Zumba to young children, has been released on bail and will appear in court on Monday, November 7.

The 26-year-old’s LinkedIn profile describes her as an “environmentalist helping families and the planet” and also lists her as the founder of Parezy, an app described as a “virtual one-stop service provider for families with children.” in the early years sector’ .

The Zumba instructor, otherwise known as “fifi” on her Instagram account, has been posting activism-related content since August 2021. This includes several protest events related to animals and fossil fuels.