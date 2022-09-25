Police charge two boys aged 15 and 16 for murder of pupil stabbed to death outside school gates

<!–

Police have charged two teenage boys with the death of a student stabbed to death outside the gates of his school.

Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death shortly before 3pm on Wednesday outside North Huddersfield Trust School in Fartown, West Yorkshire.

Two boys, 15 and 16, were charged today with murder and possession of a knife.

They have both been taken into custody to appear before the Leeds Magistrates tomorrow.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘Detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield have charged two men with murder.

“Both men, who are 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a knife article.

“Both have been remanded in custody to appear before the Leeds magistrates tomorrow.

“The charges relate to the death of Khayri McLean, who died after being stabbed last Wednesday in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.”

More to follow.