Police charge man, woman over Rami Iskander murder in breakthroughs on Comanchero v Ahmad bikie war

Police have carried out two dramatic raids on a day of breakthroughs in Sydney’s gang war, which has been marked by tit-for-tat executions of senior bikie figures from rival clans.

Riot Squad and Raptor Squad teamed up to arrest a man, 41, in Oatley on Saturday as part of the investigation into the murder of Rami Iskander.

The 23-year-old father and member of the Ahmad crime family was gunned down outside his Belmore home on May 14.

Also on Saturday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested at a home at Kyle Bay as part of the same investigation.

Both were taken to Kogarah Police Station.

The arrests are part of NSW Police ‘Taskforce Erebus’ investigations into several fatal shootings and criminal activity by organized crime networks across Sydney.

During the searches that accompanied the two arrests on Saturday, police seized more than $500,000 in cash and items relevant to the investigation.

The man was charged with aiding and abetting the killing and will appear in court in Parramatta on Sunday

The man was accused of accessory after the fact to murder, accessory before the fact to murder, participate criminal group contribute criminal group activity and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.

He is due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

The woman was charged with knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime; and participate in criminal group.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on November 1.

Iskander, the nephew of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad, a leading figure in the Ahmad crime family, was shot several times at around 4am outside his home on Knox Street, Belmore.

Ahmad was brutally killed on April 27, three weeks before his nephew.

Iskander’s death is believed to be in retaliation for the May 10 shooting of Comanchero heavyweight Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar outside an Auburn gym.

Tarek Zahed miraculously survived, but Omar died at the scene.

In police documents, it was revealed that it was ‘common knowledge’ that Ahmad had a conflict with Comanchero bikies before his death.

Several underworld figures were blackmailed by Mahmoud Ahmad, and the slain gangster is believed to have been behind a series of burglaries targeting their businesses.

It is understood that Mahmoud Ahmad’s brother, Youssef, has asked to be released from prison.

He has been behind bars since his parole was revoked on August 5 and is expected to serve his sentence until June 2023.

Police claim Youssef wants to be released from prison so he can get “retaliation” on those responsible for gunning down his brother.

His legal team has disputed this and also argued that he was not linked to the Ahmad gang and just shares a surname.

“A non-violent man with no evidence of violence … to now charge him with planning more murders – that’s a big leap,” his lawyer said.

Lawyers acting for the Attorney General argue that Youssef never denied being part of Ahmad’s criminal network and that his gun convictions meant he ‘had the means’ to retaliate.

A police intelligence report noted that Youssef is ‘at extreme risk of being assassinated’.