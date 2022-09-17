Police charge man with public order offence after a mourner grabbed the Queen’s coffin

Police have charged a man with a public order offense after a mourner grabbed the Queen’s coffin as it lay in Westminster Hall.

Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was arrested at Westminster Hall on Friday, September 16.

He was charged Saturday under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for conduct that caused alarm, intimidation or distress.

He will be taken into custody before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

A video recording posted to Twitter shows the moment of the Westminster Hall incident. Police officers tackle the man, circled, as he lifts the royal standard from the queen’s coffin

Mourners were visibly shaken (pictured) during Friday night’s incident – which took place just hours after King Charles and his family held a vigil in honor of the Queen

Members of the public walk past Queen Elizabeth II’s casket, draped in the royal standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter, laid out on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster

The man was arrested after running from the line of mourners and snatching the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster in a security scare that baffled police and benefactors.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man behaving “strangely,” after waiting 14 hours to get close enough to the late monarch who was able.

Officers found the man on the ground Friday night after he pushed his way through the line and pushed a seven-year-old girl to the side, in a scramble to the coffin in the middle of the hall in London — and then touched the Queen’s coffin, even in it. managed to lift the royal standard in which it is draped.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. while the live feed from the hall was cut off for a short period.

On Saturday morning, Sir Mark Rowley, the new Metropolitan Police chief, was seen patrolling the queue in front of the Queen’s in state near Lambeth Palace in South London.

He greeted mourners, including some who wore blankets after queuing for hours until dawn, and walked from the east towards Lambeth Bridge.

Eyewitnesses described the man’s strange, even erratic behavior leading up to the shock of security.

Another witness Tracey Holland (pictured left), whose seven-year-old niece Darcy (pictured right) was pushed aside by the man as he ran to the coffin, described the incident last night.

Members of the public view Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

Speaking to MailOnline, Jon Williams, who was standing in line with the box pusher before the incident unfolded, said: “He caught my eye because we were in line for 14 hours from start to finish and he was way ahead of us, even so we noticed him when he noticed.

“And he only stood out because most of the people in line were talking and interacting, when he wasn’t. I saw a few people next to him trying to strike up a conversation, but he seemed to be keeping himself to himself.

“He went to the coffin and seemed to be raising the flag, trying not to pull away from what I could see. As I said, the people were in shock, although they seemed to be trying to carry on. What surprised me is that the guards didn’t seem to move or help, it was all left to the police.’

Another mourner who saw the incident described how a benefactor “screamed” when she saw the man running towards the coffin.

They said: “We saw him (the man) in line from the beginning of the line and he was alone all day.

‘ Entering the room, we were at the top of the stairs when we saw the incident. One lady screamed as it happened, it was quite unnerving. Although he was held and the people kept calm and carried on.’

It came after King Charles III and his siblings entered Westminster Hall last night to pay a moving tribute to their beloved mother.