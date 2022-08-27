Police charge man, 51, with rape and murder after 26-year-old woman is found dead 

<!–

A 51-year-old man has been charged with the rape and murder of a 26-year-old charity worker who was found dead in the Manchester area on Thursday.

Lizzy McCann of Dukinfield, Greater Mancheter, died in a property on Manchester Road, Ashton Under Lyne.

Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, has been charged with murder, rape and assault assault by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Manchester Magistrates today.

According to Lizzy’s social media, she previously worked at the charity Barnardo’s and studied Health and Social Care at Tameside College.

Lizzy, 26, appears to have been a fan of Manchester City and enjoying Star Trek

Lizzy had previously worked for Barnardo’s children’s charity

She has previously spoken out in support of mental health issues and Autism Awareness Week.

She appears to have been a fan of Manchester City, whose hobbies were seeing friends and Star Trek.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “On behalf of everyone involved in this investigation, I extend my condolences to Lizzy’s family. Specially trained agents have been deployed to contact them.

“We are aware of the impact the news of Lizzy’s death has had on the community in the past 24 hours, so additional officers will remain in the area for reassurance.

“Although a suspect has been charged, our investigations are ongoing, so we continue to call on anyone with information that can help us contact ourselves or Crimestoppers anonymously as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 6777 quoting 763 08/25/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.