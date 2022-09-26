Police should catch criminals who ‘don’t engage with Twitter’, chief of police warns

According to a chief of police, the police should spend more time catching criminals than “spats on Twitter” and attempts at “inclusion” such as dancing on duty.

Andy Marsh, who has been head of the College of Policing since September 2021, said police should prioritize reversing exceptionally low crime-solving rates.

Interior Ministry figures released a few weeks ago show that police solve the lowest crime rate ever, with just six percent of all crimes leading to charges by September 2021.

The guidance comes as police officers have repeatedly gone viral for dancing on duty, such as at the Notting Hill festival and pride events.

It also follows comments made by new Home Secretary Suella Braverman last week, who said the public believes officers focus too much on “symbolic gestures” and that diversity and inclusion should not be prioritized over “common sense policing.” .

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says police chiefs should wake up to spend less time on ‘diversity’ In a letter to chiefs of police, Ms. Braverman said: “Unfortunately, there is a perception that the police had to spend too much time on symbolic gestures” [rather] than actually fighting criminals. “This has to change. Diversity and inclusion initiatives should not take precedence over common sense policing. “The public has a right to expect the police to get the basics right: curbing antisocial behavior and neighborhood crime that can so easily sweep through our communities. Simply put, the public wants to know that a cop will visit them after a crime such as a burglary. ‘They want to feel safe in their cities and towns. It’s not just about doing your daily work well, it’s also about making victims feel supported and not ignored.’ ‘We also need to see a renewed focus on tackling neighborhood crime and antisocial behaviour. Drugs, car theft, vandalism and graffiti are not treated seriously enough.’ Suella Braverman in conversation with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley (right) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan (left)

Mr Marsh told the Telegraph that the police’s ‘frivolous’ attempts at ‘inclusion’ are counterproductive and that they can lose public trust if they do not investigate highly vulnerable crimes, such as rape.

The police chief, who was chief constable for Avon and Somerset and Hampshire, said: ‘For example, our new guidelines for handling non-crime hate incidents are very clear: the police should not interfere in Twitter arguments.

“It’s not where the public wants the police to be. We cannot take sides in controversial social issues, we have a job to do: police without fear or favour, prevent and detect crime.

“What irritates the public when they see videos of officers on duty dancing is that they don’t see an expression of inclusion, they see a cop who closed their burglary case without further action – without even getting to the scene – crossing the line.” from respectfully and politely supervising an event, to frivolity.’

The latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior show that only 3.7 percent of burglaries, 4.2 percent of thefts and 6.6 percent of robberies result in charges.

Police Chief Inspector Andy Cooke says these are “not petty crimes” and that they “get to the heart of how safe people feel in their own homes and communities.”

Meanwhile, more than 120,000 people have been registered by the police for non-criminal incidents in the past five years.

Police officers have been criticized for being involved in festivities at major events, such as Notting Hill Carnival and pride festivals.

In 2017, PC Daniel Graham made headlines for entertaining carnival-goers at the Notting Hill festival with his moves, being told “you have to be an undercover raver.”

In May, five officers were labeled ‘disgrace’ for performing a TikTok-esque dance at a ‘youth engagement’ event in Edmonton – a suburb of north London with a high crime rate.

In March of this year, 387 crimes were reported in Edmonton, according to police websites.

The most recent example was in August, when members of the Lincolnshire Police Department performed the macarena at a pride festival.

Police officers have been criticized for being involved in festivities at major events. A video went viral of officers performing the macarena at Lincoln Pride in August

A police officer danced with a group of volunteers at a Commonweath Games warm-up event, in an incident that also went viral

These five police officers were labeled ‘disgrace’ for performing a TikTok-style dance in a north London suburb with a high crime rate

In July, police were told not to consider trivial internet chatter as hate speech.

The National Standards Institute issued guidelines directing police officers to focus on real crimes, not online debates, in a move that was seen as a victory for free speech.

The public debate should not be ‘stigmatized because someone is offended’, according to a spokesperson.

Mr Marsh said there were events where cops could still show empathy for social and political causes, such as LGBT cops marching proudly in uniform.