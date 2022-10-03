Police Called to Site of Worst Car Accident Ever in Lincoln, Nebraska by IPHONE Being in Car

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A feature on the recently released Apple iPhone 14 alerted emergency services to its owner who was involved in a multiple-fatal car accident in Lincoln, Nebraska.

All six people in the car died in what police have described as “the worst Lincoln crash in recent memory.”

There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle accident. With everyone in the vehicle dead or incapacitated, a passenger’s cell phone automatically alerted first responders after the car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Five men driving a black Honda Accord died at the scene of the accident around 2.15am on Sunday morning. A 24-year-old woman in critical condition later died at a nearby hospital.

Six people in their 20s were killed in a car accident in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday

Police have described as ‘worst Lincoln crash in recent history’

The five others who died were the 22-year-old driver along with three passengers, ages 21, 23 and two 22-year-olds, including a man named Jonathan Koch.

The rest have not been identified, reports WOWwhile the police work to inform their families.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police explained how they were called after the iPhone discovered it had been in a crash and automatically called emergency responders when the user did not respond.

The iPhone 14 features a new sensor with a high-G-force accelerometer that detects when the user has been in a car accident, such as “side, rear-end, and rollover.”

The feature, called ‘crash detection’, is only activated when you are traveling in a vehicle.

Six people died in the crash in Lincoln, Nebraska, including 22-year-old Jonathan Koch (pictured left)

The iPhone 14 features a new sensor with a high-G-force accelerometer that detects when the user has been in a car accident, such as ‘side impact, rear-end collision and rollover’

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent history,” Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said. “We’ve tried to think of another accident like this, but we haven’t been able to think of anything.”

“I’ve been working in this department for 25 years and can’t remember anything terrible. It will take some time to determine the cause of this accident,” Morrow added.

‘We are looking at all possibilities, including alcohol, speed or distracted driving.’

So far, investigators have been unable to find any witnesses to the crash, which took place near 5600 Block of Randolph Street in Lincoln. The vehicle was believed to be traveling east when it crashed into the tree.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning in Lincoln Nebraska

Police are still looking for witnesses to the accident, but say they have no idea so far as to the cause

The Lincoln Police Department has asked anyone who has requested additional information or video of the incident to contact the LPD Non-Emergency Number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

Lincoln Police wrote on Twitter after the crash: “Lincoln Police Investigators are still working to inform relatives and gather evidence in a tragic nighttime collision at 56th and Randolph Street. Five men were declared dead. A woman has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.’

In a later update, police added: “Unfortunately, the woman who was taken to hospital succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. This is the worst Lincoln crash in recent history. Our hearts are heavy for the victim’s families.’

The iPhone 14 was released to the US market on September 16, with technology that can detect when users are in a car accident and automatically call emergency services.

This is thanks to a dual-core accelerometer that can detect G-force readings when vehicles are hit. However, accelerometers are present in most smartphones to detect screen orientation, and the ability to detect car accidents has been available on Google Pixel phones since 2019.