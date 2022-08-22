Police bust largest shipment of opioid fentanyl in Australia’s history

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The largest shipment of fentanyl in Australia’s history – more than five million doses – has been intercepted by police at the border.

Federal police and border guards seized more than 11kg of pure powdered fentanyl – a fast-acting, highly addictive opioid from the port of Melbourne in December last year.

The disturbing shipment, originating from Canada, was unveiled Monday alongside photos of the drug crammed into military-grade ammunition boxes.

The drug is mostly used for medical purposes in Australia, but abroad the illegal drug is sometimes adulterated with heroin, often with fatal consequences, as seen in the case of the legendary singer Prince and horrific scenes in a rural American town.

Largest shipment of fentanyl in Australia’s history – more than five million doses – has been intercepted by police at the border

Federal police and border guards seized more than 11kg of pure powdered fentanyl – a fast-acting, highly addictive opioid – in the port of Melbourne in December last year.

Fentanyl sold illegally in Australia is usually in the form of patches and used for medical treatment.

Authorities in Australia had only ever discovered imports of fentanyl in small amounts – all less than 30 g – with this bust more than 350 times larger than the last.

In December, officers discovered nearly 60kg of powdered substances hidden in military-style ammunition boxes hidden in a three-ton lathe.

A two-week operation followed as they attempted to remove and analyze the powder.

The operation involved multiple agencies as forensic officers were outfitted in biohazard suits to remove the powder.

About 27 kg of the powder found contained the opioid fentanyl, with 11.2 kg of pure fentanyl.

The AFP estimates that this shipment could deliver nearly 5.5 million potentially lethal doses of 30 mg.

They say there is no precedent for such a large amount of the drug to have a street value.

Officers also discovered about 30 kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $27 million.

AFP Acting Commander Anthony Hall said criminal syndicates around the world are combining illegal drugs such as heroin with the synthetic opioid, creating a potentially deadly cocktail of drugs.

“People who use illegal drugs can never be sure what they are ingesting and this attack highlights the potentially deadly game of Russian roulette they are playing. We don’t want Australia to join other countries in that deadly game,” he said.

“Drug extraction can always pose a risk, but the lethality of fentanyl, even in small doses, required our forensic officers to wear biohazardous suits and we had multiple ambulances on standby.

“Even in this highly controlled environment, there was a risk to the safety of our members.

“Our concern is that if such a large amount of fentanyl had been in the hands of Australian-based criminal networks driven by greed, it could have entered the community unchecked and hidden with potentially deadly consequences.”

ABF Commander of South Maritime and Enforcement James Watson sang the praises of the officers who discovered the dangerous shipment.

“This was a huge amount of fentanyl. The excellent work of our officers has prevented these deadly drugs from reaching our streets, which undoubtedly saved many, many lives,” said Commander Watson.

“Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance to handle and a deadly drug to use. There is a fentanyl epidemic in many parts of the world today, resulting in thousands of user deaths every year.

“Our agents work tirelessly to prevent this evil from reaching our streets because it is literally a life and death struggle with these drugs.”