Police blasted for telling parents NOT to tell their children ‘the police – they’ll take you away’

Police have been branded ‘snowflakes’ after warning parents not to tell their children they would take them away if they misbehave.

Officers overheard a parent’s joke to their child: ‘Look, the police. They’ll take you when you’re naughty’, at the Christmas market in Bournemouth, Dorset.

It prompted a police spokesman to post on social media: ‘We have a small favor to ask – quite a few parents are joking with their children under 10 [saying] ‘look the police, they take you away if you are naughty.’

Police saw the party market as an opportunity for young children to meet them and understand their role, and felt that parental tactics could harm this.

They added: “We politely ask not to make fun of young children in this way.”

But the post prompted locals to lash out at the police for being ‘too PC’. Others noted that it is not the job of the police to hand out parenting advice.

Jacqui Hampson said: ‘Instead of handing out parenting advice, Bournemouth Police want to try to hand out a number of anti-social behavior warrants and ban drug dealers, addicts and alcoholics from public places. Stick to your own job and let parents manage their children.’

Emma Bucknell posted, “Oops, I am definitely guilty of that. However, it is essentially true. But I also tell them to go to a police station if they need help.’

Kevin Tedder said, “We’re moving to a society where you can’t say anything.”

Pauline Naylor commented, “Ffs. Snowflakes.’

Other people commented that their parents said the same thing to them when they were kids.

Fiona Dent said, “My father’s favorite threat and I believed him.”

Mandy Marshall said, ‘No wonder people don’t have a sense of humor anymore. People used to say that to me as a kid – not once did I believe it or was I afraid of the police. It was just nice chatter.”

Others joked that even if a child committed a crime, it would take ‘weeks’ for the police to arrive.’

But other parents were more sympathetic to the police. Sandie Pattemore posted, “This has always annoyed me. Children should not be afraid to go to the police for help.’

Vikki Hargreaves said, “My son has learned that the police are there to help and protect him.”

In the statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said: ‘The Christmas market is an invaluable opportunity for children to interact with uniformed police officers and increase their understanding that we are here to help them, if they get lost or need us. something else.’

Another police spokesman added: ‘This was a polite request from local officers attending an event to engage with the public and the reasons are in the post. We have no further comment.”