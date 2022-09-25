Police believe nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home by hitman with TWO guns

Reward for finding the murderer of the innocent child, now set at a record £200,000

Hitman hit Olivia’s mom on the wrist with a bullet, who then got stuck in the girl

Target Joseph Nee, 35, stormed into Pratt-Korbel’s home to avoid being shot

Two gun-wielding killer of Olivia, nine, now believed to have made a failed hit attempt

Olivia, nine, was shot dead in her own home when a hit man was targeted by Joseph Nee, 35

Police investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her home in Liverpool believe the killer was sent by a gang to take out a rival.

The gunman fired twice at Olivia’s childhood home on Merseyside, accidentally hitting the child in the chest.

His target, Joseph Nee, burst into the house to escape his attacker.

Moments before, the gunman had fired three shots from a modified Glock pistol at two men, including No, 35.

They then switched to a .38 revolver worn in the waistband of his pants, The Sunday Times reported.

The male gunman fired at Olivia’s house, hitting Mother Cheryl on the wrist before the bullet lodged in the girl’s body.

Fifty officers are now working on the investigation, with the reward for finding the killer set at a record £200,000.

Olivia’s little coffin is carried by porters in Knotty Ash at her funeral ten days ago

Tribute was left by Olivia’s home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot after the August shooting

Police handout of a similar Glock 9mm pistol

Nine arrests have been made, but her killer remains on the run.

Police handouts show footage of the six-foot-tall man running from the crime scene in a black quilted jacket, black balaclava and black gloves.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said, ‘Why was he carrying two firearms? He was clearly motivated to perform the act for which he was sent.

Olivia and her father are pictured in a memorial photo carried in her hearse at the funeral

“This is serious organized crime at the highest level.”

Merseyside police have suggested the killer used a ‘linked series’ weapon, meaning there is evidence of it being used at multiple crime scenes in the past year.

That has provided police with an “investigative foothold” in catching the killer, Kameen added.