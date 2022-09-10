Police beg youngsters to scrap rave at old slate quarry where captured Nazi nerve gas was dumped

Police beg crowds of TikTok youths to cancel a rave this weekend at an old slate quarry where Adolf Hiler’s deadly nerve agent is feared to be hidden.

Invitations to the illegal event taking place tonight at the Glyn Rhonwy bomb shop in Llanberis, Wales, were circulated on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, targeting children as young as 15.

Dating back to World War II, the potential rave site has enclosed quarries the size of two football fields.

The site was purchased by the Air Ministry in 1939 as a top secret store for up to 18,000 tons of bombs.

But in 1942, part of it collapsed, flooding 27 wagons being unloaded.

The collapse buried 14,000 tons of bombs – at that time 14 percent of the RAF’s total stockpile.

The slate quarry was later used to remove old and surplus bombs, bullets and grenades.

Thousands of tons ended up in quarries there, sparking a massive RAF cleanup operation that didn’t end until the mid-1970s.

In 2016, the ‘Concerned About Glyn Rhonwy’ group, which was planning a hydroelectric scheme in Snowdonia, said they believed chemical weapons, including captured German nerve gas, had been dumped or buried at the site.

A report to the developers suggested that some unexploded ordnance could remain buried in the former quarry, the BBC said:.

But it said German nerve gas was removed and destroyed decades ago.

Now North Wales police fear that young people are heading there in large crowds tonight and tomorrow to hold a rave.

The event, promoted under the banner ‘Project X Llanberis’, was shared on TikTok and other platforms by a person who has now been questioned by police.

Police and Gwynedd Council are now warning people of the dangers of the site and are urging them to stay away for their own safety.

Superintendent Arwel Hughes said: “I am aware of a social media post being circulated on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat about a planned rave allegedly taking place at the old Glyn Rhonwy bomb store in Llanberis.

The unlicensed music event was promoted under the banner ‘Project X Llanberis’ and was aimed at children aged 15 and over.

“It goes without saying that an event of this nature is both illegal and extremely dangerous, given the many inherent dangers associated with holding in such a location.

“The person behind the TikTok account has been identified and visited by agents, and I would like to clarify that the event that was supposed to take place on the site will not go ahead.

What initially started as a joke quickly got out of hand and the webpage has now been updated and has since been removed from the social media platform.

“I would now like to ask parents to communicate this message to their children so that it is shared with as many people as possible.”

Colin Morris, Business Support Manager in Gwynedd Council’s Economics and Community Department said: ‘The former bomb site at Glyn Rhonwy is a dangerous place.

“We urge the public to take note of the warning signs and to stay out for their own safety and that of others.

It is private land and not open to the public.

‘As a municipality, we support the message of the North Wales Police Department and call on parents to ensure that children and young people are aware of the risks associated with the location.’

In July 2020, during a period of warm weather, people cooling off in the disused ‘Doomwatch’ quarry were warned that it was a storage depot for 18,000 tons of bombs and it is said that nerve gas from WWII is still present .

They were warned to stay away from the ‘dangerous’ former military bomb depot at Glyn Rhonwy, near Llanberis.

But daredevils ignored warning signs and broke into to swim in rainwater-filled quarries.

Some even climbed the six-foot-tall steel fence, Gwynedd Council said.

When the ‘Concerned for Glyn Rhonwy’ group protested in 2016, a report from an adviser confirmed that 70,000 German tabun nerve gas shells were briefly held in the Llanberis quarry.

They were later moved to another facility near Caernarfon and eventually dumped into the sea, the report said.

The advisers stated that in the 1960s an official British Commission of Inquiry had determined that ‘all German chemical weapons appeared to have been successfully removed from RAF Llanberis’.

But Glyn Rhonwy’s campaigners insisted there could be “no guarantees that every tabun shell was removed.”

“We believe there is at least one discarded tabun bomb on the site,” said Jeff Taylor, who was with the campaign group at the time.

He said that was based on documents found in an archive related to the quarry, which showed images of tabun bombs in Germany, and what appeared to be a similar bomb lodged in a fissure in a slate rock.

“It’s circumstantial evidence, but it’s pretty damaging circumstantial evidence.”

Chemist Dr Dave Peskett, who is said to have conducted research for the protesters, had seen ‘documents indicating that discarded mustard gas shells had also been dumped in the quarry in the past’.

He added: “It’s not just about the ammunition here. There’s a huge pile of poisonous remains there.

“Someone needs to come and clean that site before development takes place.”

The Snowdonia Pump Hydro spokesperson said tests were carried out on water samples at the quarry in both 2012 and 2015 and no contamination was found.

They added that “in the unlikely event” that unexploded ordnance was discovered at Glyn Rhonwy, it “would be dealt with in a rigorous process”.

In 2016, BBC Wales asked the Ministry of Defense to respond to concerns about the site.

However, a freedom of information request for details of the German nerve agent at Llanberis by the action group was rejected by the action group stating that “disclosure of the information would allow malicious persons or organizations to act against the national interest, and therefore by balance the information must be withheld’.

Gwynedd Council said when people barged in to swim that “the site at Glyn Rhonwy has been closed for a reason.

“Unfortunately, people have ignored the signs posted on the fence, putting themselves in danger.

“The quarry pools used by invaders for swimming contain a number of potential hazards that could cause serious injury or worse, including underwater debris and jagged shale shards.

“We should also remember that the water temperature in these pools is usually dangerously cold, even during extended periods of hot weather.

“We urge the public not to endanger themselves unnecessarily by climbing over or destroying the fencing to enter the former quarry and enter the flooded quarries, and to enter private property by the former to enter bomb storage.

“We have reported this to the North Wales Police Department and we urge anyone who witnesses people entering the site to contact them immediately by calling 101 or calling 999 if anyone is in danger. is.

“We also call on parents to make sure their children are aware of the dangers of entering old industrial sites and to avoid swimming in pools or lakes that may contain hidden hazards such as underwater currents or suddenly deep. water.

“Our message to the public is simple: please stay away from this dangerous site.”