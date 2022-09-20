Police find badly decomposed bodies of an elderly man and woman

<!–

Police found the badly decomposed bodies of an elderly man and woman in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who served 14 years.

According to WJAR, agents in the town of Woonsocket made the grim discovery.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the ex-mayor’s body was one of the two in the house.

A coroner investigates the badly decomposed bodies.

Police have said there is no sign of malicious intent at this stage.

Officers have not released any other information about the bodies or how long they had been there.

Susan began her term as mayor in 1995 and held office until 2009.

Her time as mayor of the city would be the longest in Woonsocket’s history.

The town of Woonsocket is less than 20 miles from Providence and has a population of over 40,000.