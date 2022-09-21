Police arrest a man, a woman and 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after man, 31, dies

Two men – 43 and 31 – a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy are all incarcerated

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A murder investigation has been launched after a 31-year-old man was found dead in a house in Rotherham.

Four people are currently in custody as police investigate the man’s death at a Spring Street property on Monday morning, September 19.

Officers were called at 10:48 a.m. and the man, who did not respond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police say his family has been informed and supported by specially trained officers.

Police say they have arrested three people on suspicion of murder today: a 31-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.

Police were called to Spring Street in Rotherham (pictured) Monday morning and did not find the man. He was pronounced dead on the spot

She, along with a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aiding an assailant, remain in custody tonight.

It added that three people arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the incident have since been released without further action against them.

Chief Inspector Emma Knight, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have conducted a number of investigations over the past few days to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to further reassure residents.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101 and quote incident number 256 dated 19 September 2022. You can access the online portal and live chat at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

You can also anonymously give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers through their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Center on 0800 555 111.