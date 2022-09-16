Police arrest man at Westminster Hall after he attempted to rush the Queen’s coffin

<!–

Police have tackled a man to the ground after he appeared to run towards the queen’s coffin.

Officers arrested the man after the incident, which took place at Westminster Hall around 10 p.m.

The mourners are said to have been left in shock during the incident, which took place hours after King Charles held a vigil in the Queen’s honor.

Alongside siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward, the newly crowned monarch stood guard next to his mother’s coffin.

The Metropolitan Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order violation.

A police spokesman said: ‘On Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m., agents from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

“He has been arrested for a crime under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”

