Police arrest man for murder after woman, 20, fell 40ft to her death from attic window 

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman fell 40 feet from an attic window while staying with a friend.

A murder investigation was launched after Charlotte Holland, 20, was found dead under the window after apparently falling to the ground.

Neighbors fear she lay undiscovered for several hours before her body was found at dawn.

Police said Charlotte died of “unexplained injuries” and that a man arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail while police continue their investigation.

Emergency services were called to a three-storey red-brick Victorian house in Green Street, Hereford, at 5 a.m. on July 17.

Police confirmed that the young woman, also known as Charlotte Savage, was dead at the scene and her next of kin had been informed.

Neighbors said she may have been cooling off by the third-floor window of the attic or sitting on a ledge smoking a cigarette when she fell.

A neighbor said: ‘The top floors of the houses get very hot – I heard her cooling off by the attic window and smoking a cigarette.

‘It must have been the early hours – she could have lived on the floor under the window for a while.

“It is tragic for the young woman and her family. She didn’t live here and stayed overnight.’

Charlotte, who had just passed her driving test, was staying with a male friend who rents the top floor of the three-storey building.

Landlord John Criasia, 72, said: ‘I got up at 5:30 am Monday morning and the police were in my yard – I could see the body, there was a blanket over her.

“She may have been drinking or smoking a cigarette. I don’t know how she fell, but it was from the top floor.

‘Last year I had double-glazed windows. It’s all neat and safe there.’

Tribute is paid to a ‘caring and loving’ young woman.

Her heartbroken mother Gaynor Holland described her as a “beautiful, funny, caring and loving daughter” and called her my “precious baby girl Charlotte.”

She said: ‘As a mother I never expected to write something as tragic and heartbreaking as this – my heart is in pieces, and I know many of you who knew that Charlotte loved her dearly.

My beautiful daughter Charlotte passed away in what I can only describe as completely devastating circumstances.

“The heartache I have to endure at this terrible time knows no bounds. I can’t and still don’t think I will ever accept the loss of my daughter and best friend.’

West Mercia police have confirmed that a 21-year-old local man has been arrested and released on bail while the investigation continues.

Superintendent Mark Walters said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the young woman who lost her life.

“I understand these kinds of incidents are alarming, but I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no greater risk to the public.”

An online tribute page described Charlotte as a “beautiful soul and a lively character who was always on the lookout for the underdog.”

An inquest has been opened and adjourned by the Herefordshire Coroner.