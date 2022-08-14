Police arrest a Deeragun man in relation to Bluewater woman’s murder in north Queensland

It is alleged that the 38-year-old was pointed at the highway with a shotgun on Sunday

Police have not released the cause of death, but said they likely knew the killer

The woman’s body was found Saturday afternoon by a group of teenagers

The body of a woman, 44, was discovered in bushland in Bluewater, Townsville

Police have arrested a man for the murder of a 44-year-old mother of four whose body was found in remote bushland.

The 38-year-old Deeragun man was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a business in Proserpine, about 300 miles south of where the woman’s body was found.

Police will claim he was involved in a bizarre highway shooting earlier that day, in an unrelated incident.

A group of teens on quad bikes found the woman’s body Saturday afternoon near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28 km northwest of the town of Townsville in North Queensland.

The woman has not yet been officially identified by police.

The woman was found Saturday afternoon near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28 km northwest of Townsville, in the tropical north of the state (pictured, Bluewater Creek)

The man assists officers from Operation Uniform Umbara in Townsville and will travel to Mackay on Monday for further questions.

Police believe the woman was known to her attacker, with Detective Jason Shepherd noting that “they probably went to that location together.”

Police previously declined to comment on the deceased woman’s injuries, but said they will allege that the arrested 38-year-old man was involved in a Sunday shooting while traveling south on Bruce Highway near Yarlboroo.

They claim he shot through the side of her vehicle at around 11:30 am at a woman he did not know.

The woman escaped without injury.

Police said the body of the deceased woman, who is believed to be the mother of four children between the ages of 14 and 24, was not hidden by her attacker.

“It’s a small fishing village there, it’s quite isolated, but there are vehicles going up and down, so there may be witnesses,” Detective Shepherd said.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage captured in the area around the time of the incidents is urged to contact the police immediately.

An autopsy is expected to reveal the woman’s cause of death early next week.