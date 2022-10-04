Police arrest 54 Just Stop Oil protesters after they block roads and disrupt traffic in Westminster

<!–

Police have arrested 54 Just Stop Oil protesters after they blocked roads and disrupted traffic in central London during a fourth day of demonstrations.

The arrests included eco-activists who ‘glued themselves to the ground’ to block traffic routes into Parliament Square, Westminster, earlier today.

The group had earlier chanted ‘no new oil’ outside Downing Street before marching on the road, blocking all access to the busy Westminster hub.

Just Stop Oil protests are taking place across Westminster this month in response to skyrocketing energy bills and plans by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the body representing the UK’s offshore energy sector, which hopes to launch a further round of oil and gas licenses this month.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that all 54 protesters have been detained at stations across London on suspicion of deliberately blocking the motorway.

A statement added: ”From At 11:00, protesters began to gather on Richmond Terrace before moving on to Parliament Square.

‘Around 12.10, protesters blocked traffic routes into Parliament Square, five of whom clung to the ground.

Just Stop Oil protesters hold a banner during the demonstration in central London earlier today

Police arrest a Just Stop Oil protester blocking the streets of Parliament Square earlier this afternoon

Four police officers drag away a Just Stop Oil protester after a large group began blocking roads in the capital

Another Just Stop Oil eco-activist is dragged away by police officers after blocking a road in Westminster

A group of activists hold two Just Stop Oil banners as they block a road in Westminster earlier today

Police officers drag a protester away as 54 were arrested today in a fourth straight day of demonstrations

‘Officers engaged with protesters and some left the scene. Officers arrested 54 protesters on suspicion of intentionally blocking the highway.

“They have been arrested at various police stations in London, where they remain. At approximately At 2.30 p.m. officers had reopened the access roads to Parliament Square.’

The force has previously stated that 31 people were arrested in central London on Sunday.

This is happening as Business and Energy Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has given the NSTA the green light for new oil and gas licences.

He has stated that “in light of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponization of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority”.

But environmental campaigners oppose the plans and some are considering legal action.

Just Stop Oil by protesters who occupied the roads around Westminster in central London earlier today

Some activists stuck their hands to the road as part of a month-long series of demonstrations in Westminster

Today, Just Stop Oil protester Alan Woods, 58, said: ‘I support Just Stop Oil because as a business owner I don’t want business back unless we pressure our government to stop all new oil and gas. invest in renewable energy and roll out insulation.

‘The solution to the energy crisis and the climate crisis is the same – we are at a crossroads. The government must make the right choice.

‘As a business owner for over 40 years, I have seen many challenges, but the climate and energy crisis is the most important issue of our time; that’s why I have to be here when I should be back in Wigan running my business.’

The group has vowed to continue its campaign until the government meets its demands, which are that no more new oil and gas projects in the UK should be approved.

A statement added: ‘We will not stand by while everything we know and love is deliberately destroyed.

‘We are doing this because it is the right thing to do and therefore we have a duty, a responsibility to continue.’