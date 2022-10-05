Police arrest 28 eco zealots after mob blocked road in Westminster by gluing themselves to tarmac

Police have arrested 28 people after eco-fans blocked and stuck to roads in Westminster before being pulled away by officers as part of a fifth day of protests.

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked the road to Lambeth Bridge and another close to Parliament during the demonstration on Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-eight people were arrested for willfully obstructing the motorway during the protest, the Metropolitan Police said.

Just Stop Oil campaigners began blocking a road in Westminster minutes after Liz Truss’ keynote address to delegates at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham

The eco-activists blocked roads in central London as they called on the government to halt the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the UK

Police pictured trying to free a protester from a road in Westminster during a fifth day of demonstrations

Minutes before the protest took place, Liz Truss’ speech was interrupted by Greenpeace activists at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, shouting about her support for fracking.

Just Stop Oil, which is calling for the government to immediately halt oil and gas exploration, development and production in the UK, has said that our dependence on fossil fuels is pushing households into fuel poverty.

They criticized Liz Truss for having ‘no plan’ to deal with the current fuel crisis ‘that does not involve further suffering for the most vulnerable and tax benefits for the rich’.

During her keynote speech, she also attacked an ‘anti-growth coalition’ of left-wing parties, Scottish nationalists, ‘militant’ trade unions, Brexit deniers and environmental protesters in her speech.

In her speech to her party, Liz Truss said she would ‘not let the anti-growth coalition hold us back.’

The Metropolitan Police said 28 people had been arrested during today’s demonstration in Westminster

“Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, the militant unions, the vested interests dressed up as think tanks, the talking heads, the Brexit deniers, Extinction Rebellion and some of the people we had in the room earlier,” she told delegates.

‘The fact is that they prefer to protest rather than act. They prefer to talk on Twitter rather than make tough decisions.

‘They taxi from townhouses in north London to the BBC studio to reject anyone who challenges the status quo.

“From broadcast to podcast, they sell the same old answers.

‘It’s always more taxes, more regulation and more interference; wrong, wrong, wrong.’

A spokesman for Just Stop Oil claimed its protesters could not ‘stand on’ as ‘everyday life becomes unaffordable for millions.’

Police deal with a Just Stop OIl protester who had stuck to a road in Westminster

Protesters have blocked roads in central London as they protest against oil and gas exploration, development and production in the UK

They added: ‘Those causing disruption on the bridges and in the streets around Westminster have made a choice to no longer stand by when faced with a damaging government.

‘Everyday life has become unaffordable for millions, desperate workers are on strike and the reality of living through a mass extinction is being ignored.

‘We have no choice, and it appears that the courts are recognizing that these actions are proportionate, judges are acquitting defendants, judges are handing out small fines, and juries are finding those who act in non-violent civil disobedience innocent.

‘When will the government do the right thing? We don’t need a tired, outdated government that is pro-growth, we need a pro-life one.’

One woman who took part in today’s protest, Jessica Upton, 53, from Oxford, said: ‘I wouldn’t be doing my job properly as a carer, vet and mother if I didn’t do my utmost to ensure a habitable planet for everyone.

‘Fighting climate change is the ultimate preventive medicine.

Just Stop OIl protesters have blocked roads in central London as they call on the government to immediately halt oil and gas exploration, development and production in the UK

Just Stop Oil protesters sit on a zebra crossing in Westminster as they block and stick to the roads

“Our government is failing to take the necessary steps to tackle the cost of living and the climate crisis, so if sitting on a road being shouted at by motorists is what it takes to get their attention, I’ll keep doing it.

‘Stopping new fossil fuel projects is the simple first step our government must take to begin protecting its people.’

Another protester near Lambeth Bridge, Mya Bain, 35, an animator and science communicator from Derbyshire, added: ‘Ordinary people are going to suffer and die from the cost of living crisis and climate collapse.

“Instead of supporting the transition to cheap, clean renewable energy sources, our criminal government is doing everything they can to protect the interests of the fossil fuel industry.

‘I cannot stand by and do nothing while these greedy liars in power let millions suffer just to let the rich get richer.

‘The government is actively contributing to climate collapse, which means millions of people die from extreme weather, thirst, hunger and conflict.

‘They are cutting public services, handing out tax breaks to the rich, licensing more fossil fuel development and tearing up environmental regulations because of their delusions of economic growth and trickle-down economics.

‘Everyone must be in opposition to stop this government’s murderous plan.’