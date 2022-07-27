Police are forced to escort Drag Queen to safety after protesters storm children’s event

Police had to rescue a drag queen after a group of protesters stormed a ‘Story Hour’ event for three to 11-year-old children in a library.

Thames Avenue police were called to a protest by about 25 people outside a library in Abbey Square, Reading, around 9.30am Monday morning.

The protesters claimed they had come to “protect children” and yelled at “awakened” parents who “probably teach their children that there are 100 genders” as they walked into the ticket-only event.

Drag Queen Story Hour UK is a project by 27-year-old Sab Samuel acting as Aida H Dee, dressed in multicolored sequin outfits, a red wig and heavy makeup.

Mr Samuel will be touring the UK throughout the summer, hosting nearly 70 events in 20 areas of the UK including Bristol, Cornwall, Oxfordshire and Portsmouth.

The group says the sessions “learn inclusivity” and encourage children to “become fantastic.”

However, the first event in Reading forced the authorities to intervene and give Mr Samuel a police escort next to a riot van to the next performance at the Tilehurst Library.

The tour includes drag queens dressing up and reading stories to children in libraries – with their bright costumes and personas designed to encourage children to “get fantastic.” Pictured: Sab Samuel acting as Aida H Dee

Police had to rescue a drag queen after a group of protesters stormed a ‘Story Hour’ event for three to 11-year-old children in a library. Pictured: 27-year-old Sab Samuel acting as Aida H Dee

Drag Queen Story Hour UK is a project by 27-year-old Sab Samuel (left) who performs as Aida H Dee for children aged three to 11, but protesters (right) showed up at Monday’s ticket-only event

A video taken by a protester showed a mother and her child walking into the event.

The protester shouted: ‘I’m trying to protect you from this’.

However, the mother replied “I’m thinking of my children” to another protester as she walked inside.

Moments later, you heard the protester say, ‘You probably teach children that there are 100 genders, that there are only two genders, that no man can be a woman. We’re here to protect children.’

Last week, parents sounded the alarm about the “Story Hour” events in public libraries for children hosted by drag queens and blocked tickets to prevent them from continuing.

Dozens of parents sent form letters to libraries from the charity The Family Education Trust, saying that classes are “extremely inappropriate… given that the depictions of men dressed as women are highly sexualized,” The Sunday Telegraph reported.

The letter stated: “Drag shows are for adults only and not suitable for school-age children.

“When we expose children to sexual material, we blur the lines between adults and children, expose them to adult sexual concepts and risk normalizing the sexualization of children.”

The campaign group Safe Schools Alliance added: “Drag queens entering the environment of children is an abuse of power.”

The first reading event in Reading forced authorities to step in and give Mr Samuel a police escort next to a riot van to the next story hour at Tilehurst Library

Drag Queen Story Hour UK claimed a ‘far-right neo-Nazi group’ had blocked 2,000 tickets to try to prevent the tour from going ahead.

But despite Monday’s protest, Mr Samuel said he was overwhelmed by the support from residents who “came and gave their support”.

He tweeted: ‘It was actually a really nice day. Believe it or not, these protesters barely noticed how beautiful it was today!’

Mr Samuel added: ‘The start of my UK Tour was interesting to say the least. I feel so loved by the number of Reading residents who have reached out to stay in touch that they either loved my show, or wished they would come. Thanks for that support.

However, don’t let the stupid protesters stop you from attending the rest of the events across the country.

Thames Avenue police were called to a protest by about 25 people outside a library in Abbey Square, Reading, around 9.30am Monday morning.

“I promise you we are more than prepared for these stupid people, and I can assure you that my stories will be just as fantastic.”

Samuel went on to say he found it “disturbing” that protesters “sexualize” a reading hour that uses “absolutely no sexual language.”

He told Berkshire Live“I find it worrying that these parent groups choose to sexualize situations that are not sexual at all. There is absolutely no sexual language on any of these shows, nor are children exposed to sexual situations.

“What’s confusing is that these groups here are trying to create a sexual focus where it doesn’t exist by drawing attention to sex and sexuality.

“These stories celebrate the diversity found among people, and the delivery of these stories is a celebration of communities that have historically been marginalized and whose voices have historically been silenced.

“Again, trying to silence their voices here is regressive and to claim that one’s sole existence is sexual is insulting.”

A Reading Borough spokesperson told MailOnline they were “saddened” by the protests that “do not respect the parents’ choice”.

They added: “It is extremely disappointing that a small group tried to disrupt the story time. This was a ticketed event and all parents present were aware of the nature of the performance. It is regrettable that some people chose not to respect parental choice.

A video taken by a protester showed a mother and her child walking into the event. The protester shouted: ‘I’m trying to protect you from this’

“The Council will not tolerate threats or abuse from our staff, the public or entertainers we have invited to perform at our venues. We worked closely with the local police and our own security teams to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event.

“Reading is a diverse community and our library service aims to reflect and celebrate that by hosting and supporting a wide variety of artists and audience experiences.

Drag Queen Story Hour UK is a renowned professional provider of children’s entertainment. The sessions contain stories and games and are themed around accepting differences. We are pleased to say that those who attended the performances have provided positive feedback saying that the content is both entertaining and age appropriate.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police told MailOnline: “Officers watched a protest at the Reading Library in Abbey Square, Reading, on Monday (25/7).

“No arrests have been made.”

Drag Queen Story Hour UK has been contacted by MailOnline.