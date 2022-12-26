Police are called to investigate the death of a four-year-old boy in the pool at the Center Parcs complex

Doctors and lifeguards tried to save him but he died hours later on Christmas Eve.

The four-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at a resort in Longleat, Wiltshire.

Police and a coroner are working to determine how a child died at Center Parcs

Police have been called to help investigate the death of a four-year-old boy in a pool at a Center Parcs resort.

The boy was pulled from a swimming pool at the leisure complex in Longleat, Wiltshire, at around 11am on Christmas Eve and emergency services, including the air ambulance, were scrambling.

But despite the best efforts of doctors and first responders, he was pronounced dead at the compound shortly thereafter.

Wiltshire Police said they are working with the coroner to determine the circumstances of the boy’s death.

In a statement issued today, the force said: ‘We are working together with HM Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon following the death of a four-year-old at CenterParcs, Longleat.

“An autopsy will be performed in due course, however no suspicious circumstances are believed at this time and our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”

Tourists said the resort’s subtropical pool was closed due to a “serious medical incident.”

After the tragic incident, the pool was closed, although Center Parcs confirmed that it reopened on Christmas Day.

Staff were reported to be in tears as they tried to save the boy, who a witness said was pulled from the water at Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

A member of the public also assisted first responders, The Sun informed.

One person who stayed at Center Parcs for Christmas said: ‘Luckily we didn’t see anything. We notice a large crowd pouring out of the plaza.

‘We were heading back to our lodge to have lunch before swimming. I checked my phone and saw that the pool was closed due to an incident.

‘Obviously, that’s all we originally knew.

“The plaza is open, the park market, the gift shops… there’s just a temporary barrier at the pool entrance.”

Center Parcs released a statement on the day saying: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest has passed away in Longleat Forest today.”

‘We are offering our support to the family and our employees who provided immediate assistance.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this very difficult time.”