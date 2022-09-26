Police call witnesses after 80s retiree dies in hit-and-run Tesco

<!–

A pensioner has been killed in a collision in broad daylight in a Tesco car park by a van leaving the scene.

The elderly gentleman, who is in his 80s, was at the supermarket in Barnet, north London, on Saturday night when the accident happened.

Police say he was hit by a white van just before 4:40 p.m. in the busy parking lot near the northern Circular.

The Met says the van involved in the collision did not stop to help him.

Detectives say they are still looking for the person who was behind the wheel when the crash unfolded.

London Air Ambulance and medics rushed to the scene and took him to hospital.

But the next day – despite the best efforts of the doctors – he died of his injuries.

His family has been told what happened to him.

And the police are still desperate for witnesses.

They have arrested two men – whose ages have not been made public – on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police say there were many people in the parking lot, seen on a map here, when it happened

They have been released pending further investigation.

Police have not yet located the person who was believed to be in the van at the time of the collision.

Detective Inspector Ian Watson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘The parking lot was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occurred.

“If you saw anything or recorded events on a dashcam or mobile device, please contact us.”

Anyone with information that can help the police is requested to call 020 8246 9820 with the number 4826/24SEP.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.