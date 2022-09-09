Police appeal to find attacker who stabbed man in stomach

<!–

This is the shocking moment when a villain cut a stranger in the stomach in an unprovoked attack in Midtown Manhattan.

The attacker, who has not been identified, was walking at 135 West 36 St in New York when he attacked the 34-year-old victim from behind.

According to the police, the assault took place at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue with a deep abdominal wound and is in a critical but stable condition.

Footage of the attack shows the victim turning in shock and fending off the man by throwing a bag at him.

Then he stumbles away from the stage. The suspect fled on foot eastbound on West 36th St.

Police are still looking for the attacker, and NYPD Crime Stoppers posted the incident on Twitter to find them.

They wrote: WANTED ATTACK: On 7/7/22 @ 12:50 AM for 135 West 36 St, the unknown person approached the victim with a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

They tweeted that a price has been set for up to $3,500.