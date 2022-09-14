Police appeal for information into the death of Tiffani Scholten on April 18 in Coomera, Queensland

<!–

Police are calling for public assistance in investigating the shock of the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Tiffani Scholten was found unconscious in a home in Coomera, Queensland on April 18 this year as police continue the investigation into her death.

Police were called to a home in Bellagio Crescent around 8 p.m. to tend to the young girl.

She was pronounced dead after emergency services arrived.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw Tiffani between December 2021 and April 18, 2022 to come forward.

Police are also asking anyone who has visited the home or had contact with the family in the past two years to contact police.

Obviously, Tiffani suffered from a number of health problems, including the extremely rare Rett syndrome, which affects brain development.

Some children diagnosed with Rett syndrome can lead relatively normal lives, while others are completely debilitated by the condition.

The young girl’s parents had been told that she might not live past the age of four, but she had managed to overcome the disease and had even gone to school.

The family had lived in the quiet neighborhood for several years before the police were called to the house on Easter Monday where Tiffani could not be rescued.

The investigation into the circumstances and cause of death is still ongoing.

The Gold Coast District’s Child Protection and Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation with assistance from the Crime and Intelligence Command’s Child Trauma Taskforce.