Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have individually ambushed five men in central California in recent months, shooting them alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted.

None of the men were robbed or beaten for their murders — all of which took place within a radius of several square miles — and none appear to have known each other, Stockton police officer Joseph Silva said Monday. The shootings also appear to be unrelated to gangs or drugs.

Stockton Police announced a $85,000 reward on Friday for information leading to an arrest in the July 8 murders. Authorities also released a grainy still image of a “person of interest”, Dressed all in black and wearing a black cap, appeared on videos from various crime scenes.

The latest murder occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown.

None of the shootings were captured by video cameras and no firearms were recovered.

“We have no video of anyone holding a gun or actually committing a crime,” Silva said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Still, the available images, as well as the ballistic evidence, link the five murders, he said. All five men were shot with a handgun, although it is not yet clear if it was the same weapon used in each crime.

“It definitely fits the definition of a serial killer,” Silva said. “What makes this different is that the shooter is just looking for an opportunity and unfortunately our victims were alone in a dark environment.”

Several people may even be involved in the violence. “To be honest, we just don’t know,” he said. “This person or people who are doing this are definitely very cheeky and cheeky.”

Police said the victims were each walking alone or in a parked car when they were killed in the evening or early morning in the city of 320,000, about 80 kilometers south of the state capital, Sacramento.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 54; four of the men were Hispanic and one was white.

This story has been corrected to say that Stockton Police have announced a $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Friday, not Sunday murders.

