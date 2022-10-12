Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect shot in central Illinois city

DECATUR, Illinois (AP) — Two police officers and a suspect were shot and killed early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur, the city of Decatur, in central Illinois, the city’s police chief said.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after officers stopped CDT at about 12:30 p.m. WALL TV reported.

The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The authorities have not provided any updates on their terms.

Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An officer who answered the phone with the Decatur Police Department said a press release about the shooting would be sent out later Wednesday morning.

Decatur is located about 193 kilometers southwest of Chicago.

PART: