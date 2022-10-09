Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one dead and six injured, police said.

Tampa police said in a press release that the shooting happened outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge around 3 a.m. Sunday. Two groups that had argued inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person started shooting.

One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made by Sunday afternoon and police have not released the identities of those involved.

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason anyone should lose their life fighting in a bar,” said Mary O’Connor, Tampa Police Chief. “We are working diligently to follow up the leads and find those responsible.”

