Pole dancer Melanie Bond spared jail despite defrauding Centrelink of almost $100,000

A pole-dancing mother has been spared jail despite defrauding Centrelink of $95,000 after failing to declare her income while receiving a caregiving allowance.

Melanie Bond, 46, from Luddenham in Sydney’s southwest, received $96,046 from Centrelink between June 2014 and July 2018.

She was executed by authorities in 2018 over an investigation that found that because she received income from two sideline activities, she was only entitled to $775 of the payments, the Parramatta Local Court heard on Friday.

Bond burst into tears in front of Magistrate Peter Feather, who decided against jail time but ordered her to pay back the full amount, The Daily Telegraph reported.

According to court documents, she started receiving the caregiver payments in 2011 while she was studying law.

The mother then launched her own transport company in 2013 and opened a pole dance studio with two friends in 2017.

Between 2013 and 2017, Bond, a single mother of three, gym teacher and personal trainer, was making about $60,000 a year that she didn’t announce.

She was finally inducted into Services Australia in May 2018.

The court heard that Bond had asked Centrelink about its obligations and was told that quarterly profit and loss statements were required.

But her reporting was erratic and on many occasions she reported no income at all.

Bond was charged with unfairly causing a risk of loss to the Commonwealth, to which she pleaded guilty

Bond is now retraining to become a nurse and works part-time as a pole dance instructor.

Magistrate Feather noted that Bond’s references suggested the offense lacked character and that she was hailed as “a passionate, generous” person.

He considered her to be at low risk of recidivism.

Bond was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence and must repay the money wrongly paid to her.