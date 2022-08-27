Poldark’s leading man Aidan Turner flashes his toned physique while taking a walk with his wife

<!–

To Aidan Turner, it seems that old habits are hard to die.

The 39-year-old won legions of female admirers after showing off his toned physique during shirtless scenes in BBC drama Poldark.

Pictured in East London last week, he caught a glimpse of the midriff while strolling in the sun with his actress wife Caitlin FitzGerald – pushing a pram.

The couple, who married in a peaceful ceremony in Italy in August 2020, reportedly welcomed their first child into the world in January, although they have not publicly confirmed that they are parents.

Speaking about Poldark’s role in the current edition of Radio Times, Turner insisted he didn’t feel “objectified” by the attention he was getting and talked about working out at the gym beforehand.

He said, “I thought in my preparation that given Ross Poldark was a very active man, and the kind of diet he was going to follow, it just felt right to start on that.

Turner was spotted with his actress wife Caitlin FitzGerald – pushing a stroller

“He’s a farmer, he works, he rides a horse all the time, he’s a soldier. So it made sense to be in shape, but it wasn’t something I focused on.”

Now clean-shaven, the Dublin-born, full-bearded actor appears in his final role as a criminal psychologist and author in the five-part ITV thriller The Suspect, which opens tomorrow night. He will also appear in The Way Of The Wind, a big-screen biblical drama, alongside Mark Rylance, Sir Ben Kingsley and Joseph Fiennes.

Miss FitzGerald, an American, celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday. Her screen credits include Masters Of Sex, the critically acclaimed TV drama series.