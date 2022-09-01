Poldark’s Aidan Turner forges friendship with Parkinson’s sufferer Drew Hallam

Aidan Turner has forged a close friendship with musician Drew Hallam while researching for his role in ITV thriller The Suspect.

Drew, who has Parkinson's, has revealed that the pair are still chatting after filming on the show, adding that their meeting "helped him realize how young the disease can strike."

In The Suspect, Aidan plays clinical psychologist Joe O’Loughlin who has just been diagnosed with Parkinson’s – at age 42.

Drew said, “Aidan sends me sweet text messages and voice messages. They are really sincere, long messages.

“He asks about my family. I’m just really humbled by what a nice guy he is. We’re both 39. I think meeting me made Aidan realize how young Parkinson’s can strike.

“When we first met, I said to Aidan, ‘Thank you for playing someone with Parkinson’s, because nobody ever does that on TV’.”

Drew explained how he feels there is a lack of understanding of Parkinson’s, praising Aidan for taking on the role because it’s a “progressive and degenerative” disease, which is often misunderstood.

He also revealed that Aidan visited him while filming in a London hospital and recalled how the actor pulled up chairs for him and his wife.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged.

Over time, patients will often experience involuntary tremors, slow movements, and stiff and inflexible joints.

Doctors still don’t know what causes it and there is currently no cure, but patients can take drugs that reduce the main symptoms.

Roofer Drew lives with his wife Sophie, 34, daughter Paige, nine, and son Wes, five, in Cornwall.

He recalled how the pair met last year when Aidan began researching for his final role on The Suspect.

His character is dragged into a police case after a young woman is found murdered in a shallow grave, leaving viewers wondering if he could be responsible for the crime.

Poldark, which is based on novels of the same title by Winston Graham, came to an end in 2019, but Aidan insisted there are no plans for a return of the series.

It comes after Aidan said he won’t take his shirt off because he’s starring as Dr. Joe O’Loughlin in The Suspect, created by the team behind Line Of Duty and Vigil.

He told Weekend Magazine that his topless torso became such a talking point that when he was filming later series of Poldark, he felt like taking his shirt off again when it seemed unnecessary.

“We had to be careful with some intimate scenes. I had to have stupid conversations where I’d say, ‘I don’t want to have to do this because it detracts from the scene, it’s going to look silly and it’s going to seem like we’re doing it for a reason,’ he says.

“I have a litmus test: if the nudity can make people laugh, then it’s not right and I’m not doing it. But if it’s good for the role, then of course it is. My top stays on in this show because it wasn’t the right choice to take it off.’