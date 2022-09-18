Polarising South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL star Latrell Mitchell renames Allianz Stadium after himself

Souths star Latrell Mitchell has featured in all three games at the new Allianz Stadium, lighting up the Moore Park arena with his class and fiery attitude to make the ground ‘Trellianz’ his own.

South Sydney roared into next week’s preliminary final with a dominant 38-12 win over Cronulla, their big No.1 scoring 14 points with a textbook try assist.

Latrell Mitchell coins the new Allianz Stadium, ‘Trellianz’, after featuring in three consecutive games at the ground

After the game, Mitchell joined Nrlonnine host James Bracey plus commentators Andrew Johns and Paul Gallen to discuss his form and atmosphere at Allianz.

“What about playing in front of your fans here (at Allianz) Latrell, what does that mean to you and the team?” asked Johns.

“Well, they call it Trellianz now, I welcome that,” said the 25-year-old.

‘Honestly, they (fans) showed up again and the sharks came out… I get goosebumps every time I run out.

‘It’s just a whole atmosphere, the passion just runs through me.’

Latrell Mitchell crashes over the Roosters right wing defense to score in NRL week one elimination final

Mitchell will finally get the opportunity to represent his Redfern side after missing the opening clashes in 2020 and 2021 due to injury and suspension respectively.

In his first game at the new Allianz Arena, Latrell was infamously booted from the ground after a brain explosion led to a sin bin.

The 102kg flyer slowed down by illegally sticking his hand in as Rooster Connor Watson played the ball.

He was subsequently abused by supporters of the Eastern suburbs club, where Latrell won two premierships and made his debut.

Ahead of the elimination final against the Roosters, Mitchell stood in front of the media and openly vented his frustration at being excessively booed by fans.

The Prime Minister in 2018 and 2019 described the fans’ actions as ‘disappointing’ and ‘f***ing s***’, drawing comparisons with racially abused Swan Adam Goodes.

Mitchell fronts media ahead of week one of NRL finals, labels taunts from Roosters fans ‘disappointing’ and ‘f***ing ***’

NRL360 pundits believed Mitchell’s actions were contradictory and wrong, and said the comparison to the retired AFL star was not in the same league.

“To me it sounded a bit like a cry for help,” said journalist Paul Kent.

“Latrell puts out two very different versions, one minute he’s the entertainer he is … the next minute because some fans don’t like it, he comes out and says let’s go.”

Mitchell was the best player in South’s win over Chooks in week one of the finals, scoring a try and breaking six tackles.

Mitchell is sent off for 10 in round 25 by referee Grant Atkins after illegally putting his hand in the ruck for slow play

Yet it was his antics away from statistics that earned him the name ‘Trellmilk’.

Time and time again, Mitchell would lie down hoping for a penalty after being tackled high in a game that featured an insane seven sin-bins.

The Indigenous All Star’s career has been full of on-field drama, headlined by his infamous shoulder on Roosters center Joey Manu ruling Mitchell out of the entire 2021 finals series in which Souths finished runners-up.