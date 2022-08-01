Poland’s mortgage holiday for households threatens bank profits

As inflation rises and recession looms in Poland, a break in mortgage payments will be a much-needed respite for Jakub Rdzanek and his wife.

The couple have seen their monthly home loan bills rise more than 70 percent since the start of the year as the country’s central bank has raised interest rates to counter skyrocketing prices.

“Our mortgage has suddenly become terrifying,” said Rdzanek, who bought their flat in Warsaw last August.

The Rdzaneks are unlikely to be the only household to breathe a sigh of relief after the Polish government imposed a moratorium on mortgage payments last Friday.

The move will allow borrowers to suspend their payments for eight months, spread over this year and next year. But while the Polish government is granting mortgage holders a credit holiday, banks are warning that this will wipe out their profits.

Lenders also claim that the right-wing government is granting borrowers the mortgage vacation to increase their chances of winning a national election next year. The outcome could depend on whether the Polish economy manages to weather the double blow of rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.

It’s not just Eastern Europe that is trying to ease the pain; Governments around the world face the challenge of curbing high inflation by raising interest rates as the cost of living crisis casts a shadow over the global economy.

Banks have been a target for other governments. Hungary recently announced a €2 billion windfall on lenders and energy companies, while Spain said it would tax banks €1.5 billion a year. Romania is also considering paying off mortgages for households hardest hit by inflation.

“This idea is clearly starting to catch on elsewhere, so it’s something we need to keep an eye on,” said Simon Nellis, managing director of European Banks Research at Citigroup. “This is clearly a concern for bank stock holders.”

Contrary to the Romanian proposal, Poland’s policy has not been resource-tested. Some Polish regulators had urged the government to limit the scope of the moratorium. “There are also rich people who don’t need this exemption,” the governor of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapiński, said at a news conference last month.

Glapiński also questioned whether the law went “in a different direction” than the central bank’s efforts to tighten monetary policy. Poland raised its benchmark rate to 6.5 percent in July for the sixth straight month, after inflation hit a 25-year high.

Some bankers have even suggested that the government has launched a crusade against them. Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the main governing party, Law and Justice, recently proposed a windfall tax for banks that paid insufficient interest on deposits.

Polish banks were on track to report strong gains, but they now estimate a combined cost of about 20 billion zlotys if all eligible mortgage holders skip monthly payments. The moratorium only applies to mortgages entered into in zlotys.

Poland’s two largest banks, PKO and Pekao, which account for 40 percent of the domestic mortgage market, will be hardest hit by the change. But the Polish arms of foreign lenders Santander, ING, Commerzbank and BNP Paribas will also suffer.

Commerzbank expects 60 to 80 percent of the mortgage holders of its Polish subsidiary, mBank, to take the credit holiday. The bank is considering legal action against the Polish government. “Unfortunately, the new legislation in Poland causes significant one-off charges,” said Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank.

Nellis of Citi expects some banks to take the matter to court, despite the poor track record of past efforts to force governments to change mortgage policies. “The government is meddling and retroactively changing contracts, which seems a bit naughty,” he added.

The housing market in Poland is highly exposed to interest rate fluctuations, as the vast majority of Polish mortgages have a floating rate rather than a fixed rate. In Romania, variable mortgages represent more than 70 percent of new lending, leading the government in Bucharest to propose mortgage holidays.

Some economists are warning that Poland’s credit holiday could be counterproductive, as monetary tightening already threatens to push the economy into a technical recession in the coming quarters.

“Banks can become more selective in offering financing,” said Marcin Kujawski, senior economist at BNP Paribas’ Polish subsidiary. The moratorium, he warned, “could lead to tighter credit policies, as well as more entrenched inflation, which could potentially require more rate hikes than would otherwise be the case.”

In another step, the government is aiming for a new interbank borrowing rate as early as January.

However, banks are warning against speeding up a reform of the Warsaw Interbank Offered Rate, similar to the reform of the scandal-ravaged Libor rate, which took years to take effect. BNP Paribas is one of the banks warning that a change in Polish interest rates could lead to international lawsuits.

“This is a major reform, it means a revaluation of all portfolios and also of all hedging instruments,” said Przemysław Paprotny, who leads PwC’s financial services practice in Poland. “We must not forget that Polish banks hedge the interest rate and currency risk – and this is contracted with international parties.”

But despite the tumult in the banking sector, Paprotny said Polish banks’ balance sheets were solid enough to withstand the moratorium. “We do not foresee a dramatic situation that would give rise to discussions about immediate capital injections,” he said.

The Polish banking market is still embroiled in a decade-long lawsuit over who should bear the costs for Polish home buyers who opted for Swiss franc mortgages in the early 2000s, when Switzerland had much lower rates than Poland. After the 2008 financial crisis, the cost of these mortgages rose in line with the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the zloty.

Agnieszka Accordi, an audit partner at PwC, said it makes sense to assess how borrowers finance their homes in the context of Swiss mortgages. Poland, she said, should try to “close the discussion on whether customers understand what they are paying for”.

When Rdzanek and his wife bought their flat in Warsaw last summer, their real estate agent advised them to use a variable interest rate for their mortgage.

“It’s a decision I definitely regret,” he said. His bank’s administrative costs had also risen sharply in recent months.

Even at a time of intense political polarization in Poland, the moratorium was overwhelmingly approved in parliament, backed by a left-wing opposition who wants to share credit for helping consumers rather than banks.