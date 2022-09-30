Poland starts handing out anti-radiation tablets as battle rages around Ukraine nuclear power plant

Polish officials have begun handing out anti-radiation tablets nationwide as fears of nuclear exposure sparked by the war in neighboring Ukraine grow.

The fire service has been given the tablets in response to the current fighting around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – Europe’s largest – which has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

Officials described the move as a “preemptive” and “preemptive” measure.

“We decided on a preventive, preventive move to start distributing potassium iodide tablets to the district fire department,” Deputy Interior Minister Blazej Pobozy told reporters.

He said it was a routine initiative “in the event of a potential radiation threat, which… currently does not exist.”

The tablets will be transferred to local authorities and eventually end up at distribution points – schools in most cases – where residents will pick them up if needed.

He said there were enough doses for anyone who would require them.

The nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has six power units, which generate 40-42 billion kWh of electricity – making the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant the largest nuclear power plant not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe.

The medical representative at the press conference, Dr. Wojciech Zgliczynski, warned against taking anti-radiation tablets except when necessary.

He added that children, adolescents, pregnant women and nursing mothers were most at risk of getting cancer from exposure to radiation.

Pobozy said the potassium iodide tablets were a preventative measure in the event of a nuclear accident, but they would not help in response to a tactical nuclear attack.

Under that scenario, ‘completely different isotypes are released, ones that unfortunately there is no tablet to protect us against’, he told reporters.

However, he stressed that compared to a nuclear accident, an attack was “even less likely”.

The move comes amid Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threat, following his furious speech today.

After announcing he has annexed four Ukrainian regions to Russia in a blistering Kremlin speech, he vowed to ‘smash’ the West and liberate the world, sparking fears he is preparing to deploy Moscow’s vast nuclear arsenal .

The Russian despot declared that ‘millions of people’ had ‘chosen’ to become vassals of Russia in fake referendums – saying they ‘are our people, forever’ to a standing ovation in the Kremlin’s Great Georgian Hall from his cronies, including Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and staunch ally Dmitry Medvedev.

He then gave a blistering speech in which he suggested the US had set a ‘precedent’ for the use of nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and suggested he might consider his own nuclear attack – either against Ukraine or its allies.

Vladimir Putin has announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia during a speech in the Kremlin, where he also delivered a blistering tirade against the West

The speech was delivered inside the Kremlin’s Great Georgian Hall in front of hundreds of Putin’s henchmen, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, warlord Ramzan Kadyrov and spy chief Sergey Naryshkin

The rest of his speech was a screed, in which he mentioned: the Vietnam War, the Opium Wars, the First and Second World Wars, Goebbels, Satanism, gender reassignment and homosexuality. He denounced what he called ‘neocolonialism’, vowed to ‘smash Western hegemony’ and spoke of Russia’s ‘destiny’ to liberate the world.

The reaction was quick. President Zelensky, who has vowed never to respect the annexation, declared that Ukraine will officially apply to join NATO and will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is in power. Joe Biden called the annexation ‘fraudulent’. Prime Minister Liz Truss said Britain ‘will ensure [Putin] losing this illegal war.’ The EU said it ‘unequivocally condemns’ Putin’s actions.

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who became an iconic figure for Ukraine, branded Putin’s speech a “disgrace” and vowed that Britain will stand with Ukraine “without backing down until their country is whole and free.”

Putin’s pledge to protect his ‘new territories’ will be put to an almost immediate test as thousands of Russian troops are currently believed to be surrounded in Lyman in the Donetsk region, where the city is on the verge of falling, and the troops are either captured or killed in the process – possibly within the next few hours.