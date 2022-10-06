Poland seek to house US nuclear warheads to deter Russia

Amid growing fears that Russia could resort to nuclear war in Ukraine, Poland has requested to share US nuclear weapons.

White House officials said The Guardian that they were ‘not aware that the question was being raised’, while experts have widely suggested that the gesture was purely symbolic.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) largest member from the former Warsaw Pact has been the most vocal in strengthening the alliance’s eastern flank.

“The problem is, first of all, that we don’t have nuclear weapons,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Gazeta Polska newspaper.

‘There is always a potential opportunity to engage in nuclear fission.

“We have spoken with American leaders about whether the United States is considering such an option. The question is open.’

Amid growing fears of Russian nuclear war, Polish President Andrzej Duda (pictured) has requested to share US nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin (pictured) hinted that further escalation in Ukraine may involve weapons not used in war since 1945

The American bomb, ‘Little Boy’, the first nuclear weapon used in war, was dropped on Hiroshima at 8.15 local time on 6 August 1945 (pictured)

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February – its rule of more than 15 percent of Ukraine – dismissed as illegal

Duda emphasized that while he would like to host the weapons, he did not want to take ownership of them.

“This would not be a nuclear weapon under Poland’s control. Engaging in nuclear sharing does not involve having your own nuclear weapon,” he said.

He added that it is his belief that Poland’s long-term goal would be to “strengthen its security.”

The Polish president’s announcement is the latest example of nuclear signaling as the United States and its allies try to dissuade Vladimir Putin from launching the first nuclear attack in more than 70 years.

Putin hinted that further escalation in Ukraine may involve weapons not used in war since 1945, and before invading Ukraine demanded NATO roll back to positions it held in 1997.

The American bomb, ‘Little Boy’, the first nuclear weapon used in war, was dropped on Hiroshima at 8.15 on 6 August 1945.

It wiped out 30 percent of the city’s population and flattened a 4.7 square kilometer area, leaving another 80,000 city residents injured as it exploded with a force of 16 kilotons of TNT.

On that day in 1945, between 90,000 and 146,000 people died in Hiroshima after the city was hit by an atomic bomb.

In April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Poland’s government has ‘recently caused deep concern’.

“The line is extremely militant, anti-Russian, and of course the proposed actions can only lead to a further increase in tension on the continent,” he told Prime State news agency.

A replica of the devastating Hiroshima bomb (pictured) shows the massive nuclear weapon that wiped out 30 percent of the city’s population

A huge pyrocumulus, or firestorm cloud, engulfed the city of Hiroshima after the US atomic bomb attack (pictured)

On that day in 1945, between 90,000 and 146,000 people died in Hiroshima after the city was hit by an atomic bomb

Images of the devastating attack emerged, some showing families tending to the wounded and injured victims of the nuclear attack

Moving US nuclear weapons into Poland could be a violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the 1997 NATO-Russia Constitution.

After the end of the Cold War, NATO declared that it had no plans to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of new members, meanwhile, Russia has violated its own obligations under the law.

Nuclear experts told The Guardian that it makes no strategic sense for Poland or NATO to follow through – as moving nuclear warheads closer to Russia would make them more vulnerable and less militarily useful.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) estimates that the US has about 100 nuclear weapons left in Europe in the wake of the Cold War.

They are all B61 bombs that had been seen as militarily obsolete with no mission in the event of a war with Russia, and arms control experts have long called for their removal from Europe.

These bombs have been modernized as the B61-12 – with fins that allow for a guided fall and are expected to enter service this year.

FAS’s nuclear information project director Hans Kristensen told the publication that the B61-12 storage sites in Europe are being upgraded and strengthened.

“The reason they’re doing that is to protect that force from what they see as the growing threat from Russia’s conventional missiles,” he said.

‘It would be an extraordinarily strange development if NATO therefore decided to move nuclear weapons closer to the Russian borders.’

The White House has warned of “catastrophic consequences” if Putin resorts to using nuclear weapons, but has not specified what those would be.

Polish President Andrzej Duda does not want ownership of the nuclear weapons, but has suggested that the country will strengthen their security over time

Experts say the move reverses more than 80 years of work to prevent nuclear war by policymakers

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada have announced sanctions against Russia, but they have done little to persuade Putin, who has made numerous threats to use whatever is within his means.

It has said it has warned Russian officials privately, but it is not clear how much more specific those warnings have been, The Guardian reported.

NATO is unlikely to be part of any response, as it would require the agreement of its 30 members. More likely it will involve Washington and its closest allies like Britain.

“There are ongoing discussions and have been for some time about different scenarios and how we might respond,” a Washington official said.

Experts say it is in everyone’s interest to avoid a war between NATO and Russia – which would represent something politicians have been trying to prevent for nearly 80 years.

“The response to nuclear use would be as important as the nuclear use itself,” said Mariana Budjeryn, a senior researcher at the Nuclear Governance Project at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center.

“If it forces Ukraine into some kind of settlement and the allies think we’re throwing in the towel with this, then it shows that, hey, nuclear weapons really do get you what you want.

‘If nuclear weapons are used and it just makes everyone a lot more upset and hardens the decision and somehow stops Russia in its tracks, then that’s a different story.’

Russian rule over more than 15 percent of Ukraine – the largest annexation in Europe since World War II – has been dismissed as illegal.

The US, UK, Australia and Canada have announced sanctions, but they appear to be doing little to persuade Putin.